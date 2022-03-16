Celebrities just cannot get enough of Christopher John Rogers. Lately, it seems like the Louisiana-born designer’s trademark bright colors and voluminous silhouettes can be seen on just about every red carpet. But Rogers’ popularity is not surprising in the slightest. In a sea of column dresses and neutral colors, CJR designs provide a fun, youthful ray of light, putting a smile on the face of anyone who encounters them. Case in point: Anne Hathaway on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. The actress showed up to the taping in a full ensemble from the designer’s resort 2022 collection—a polka-dot jacquard set including a bustier, wide leg trousers, and a matching oversized suit jacket on top—and seemed to love the look so much, she engaged in a full photo shoot on the street.

It was clear Hathaway, who was promoting her new Apple TV+ show WeCrashed on The Late Show, felt extremely confident in her CJR look. The actress smiled while posing for the camera outside Colbert’s studio, giving the photographers lots of options, and at one point removing the coat to show off the bustier underneath.

Hathaway and her stylist, Erin Walsh, played into color even more with the inclusion of a sky blue Mini Medusa bag from Versace, the latest iteration of the brand’s it-bag. The Versace inclusion comes just days after the actress wore a silver metal mesh dress from the brand, with side cutouts and a Medusa broach at the center.

As Hathaway continues to promote her new show, we will likely see more of her on the red carpet and late night shows, but it seems unlikely any other look Walsh plans to put her client in will put a smile on Annie’s face like this CJR set. “Let the clothes bring you JOY guys,” Walsh wrote in an Instagram post showing off the Rogers look on Hathaway. “Love that fashion can do that.”