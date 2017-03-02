Annette Bening is a force to be reckoned with. With a charm and acute sense of self that extends beyond the silver screen and the five Oscar nominations on her resume (most recently, for her triumph as the swimmer Diana Nyad in Nyad), Bening is a staple on the red carpet season after season. While she has more than proven that she knows how to work a form-fitting cocktail dress and a ball gown on the carpet, the actress is also has a keen flare for sporting menswear-inspired suits and blazers no matter the occasion. Bening’s off-duty style is also not one to ignore; she possesses a cool and effortless magnetism that will inspire you to throw a cool, understated leather jacket over any ensemble. There is no doubt that her particular brand of stylish draw stems from truly authentic confidence. Below, look back at Annette Bening’s complete style evolution, from casual denim to custom gowns.

2024: Oscars Nominee Luncheon Michael Buckner/Penske Media/Getty Images Bening channeled her inner cool girl in oversized Stella McCartney tailoring at the 2024 Oscars Nominee Luncheon.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress kept things chic for the 2024 Golden Globes in a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit.

2023: American Ballet Theatre Gala Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bening’s interpretation of the American Ballet Theatre Gala’s dress code? Black tie, of course.

2023: Deadline Event Gilbert Flores/Deadline/Getty Images Bening switched up her usual suite of all-black suits for a cream-colored stunner to attend a 2023 Deadline event in Los Angeles.

2023: Industry Dance Awards Steven Simione/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2023 Industry Dance Awards, Bening matched with another Hollywood legend, Shirley MacLaine, in coordinating ballet flats.

2021: Academy Museum Gala Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images A chic couples moment in matching suits at the 2021 Academy Museum Gala.

2019: The Report Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Bening brought her Chanel bag, and her leather stompers, to the 2019 premiere of The Report.

2019: Tony Awards Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The star hit pause on her go-to suiting at the 2019 Tony Awards, instead opting for a plunging gown and a floral mini bag.

2018: BAFTA Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2018 BAFTA Awards, Bening slipped into a sheer and fringe gown that she styled with a metallic clutch and hoop earrings.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images A golden red carpet moment for Bening at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

2016: Academy Awards Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images There’s nothing a little lace can’t fix. For the 2016 Academy Awards, Bening and her husband Warren Beatty sported coordinating monochrome looks.

2015: SeriousFun Children's Network Gala JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Bening hopped on the palazzo pants train at a 2015 gala with these extra large culottes.

2014: King Lear Premiere Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A casual moment in linen and open-toe sandals for the premiere of King Lear.

2013: AFI Fest Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bening styled a bold red lip with a simple LBD and longline coat for the 2013 AFI Fest.

2011: Academy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress was an absolute vision at the 2011 Academy Awards in this rhinestone-covered Naeem Khan look.

2011: Critics Choice Awards Getty Images Bening glowed in an embellished yellow gown at the 2011 Critics Choice Awards.

2011: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Bening won big at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards while wearing this lace column gown that she paired with sandal heels.

2011: SAG Awards Getty Images A golden moment for Bening as she arrived to the 2011 SAG Awards.

2011: BAFTA Awards Getty Images Bening stunned in a one-shouldered white gown at the 2011 BAFTAs in London.

2008: The Women Premiere For the 2008 premiere of The Women, Bening made a statement in a red tea-length stunner and nude heels.

2005: Academy Awards Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bening looked every bit of a Hollywood veteran in this off-the-shoulder confection while attending the 2005 Academy Awards.

2004: National Board of Review Awards Gala Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Bening showed off a chic spiked hairstyle at the 2004 National Board of Review Awards Gala while wearing a boatneck black dress and silver jewels.

2002: BAFTA Awards Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bening forecasted her current suiting obsession at the 2002 BAFTA Awards by way of this matching moment with Warren Beatty.

1999: Academy Awards Getty Images A rare sequined moment for the star at the Academy Awards in 1991.

1998: Tony Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images During the 1998 Tony Awards, Bening slipped into a sequined gown that she lauered with a sheer shawl and a disco ball bag.

1996: Golden Globe Awards Getty Images Bening went simple in black, with husband Warren Beatty, at the Golden Globe Awards in 1996.

1995: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The 1995 Academy Awards called for this form-fitting floral number.

1995: An American President Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Bening stepped out to a 1995 premiere in a sequined top and velour pants. Per usual, her husband Warren Beatty looked dapper in a black suit.

1992: Academy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Just a few weeks after they tied the knot, Bening and Warren Beatty hit the 1992 Academy Awards in their finest black tie fashion.

1991: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Historical/Getty Images For the 1991 Academy Awards, Bening looked from another planet in this sequined look by the costume designer Albert Wolsky.