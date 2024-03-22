Anok Yai is here to prove that the cut-out trend can be sophisticated. The model’s latest look is proof that flashing some skin might be the most elegant thing one can do. Last night, the supermodel looked out of this world in New York City as she dripped in red velvet and blinding rubies.

Yai, who was recently announced as the face of Mugler’s latest perfume, stepped out to an event hosted by the brand’s designer Casey Cadwallader while wearing an all-red number that was equal parts cut-out bodysuit and dramatic evening gown. The look featured a ruched, off-the-shoulder bodice that cascaded into a sculptural skirt. The star of Yai’s smoke-show moment? Well, aside from the layers of diamonds and ruby jewels, it was most definitely the skirt’s waist-high slit.

Much of the maxi skirt was left open and allowed for Yai’s matching pumps and glitzy anklet to shine through. The model went classic for glam in the form of a short haircut and dewy, glistening skin. Such a risqué, skin-baring detail would usually border on the provocative. Not for Yai though. Even with plenty of leg on display, the model carried her gown like she was shutting down a Hollywood red carpet rather than posting up in Downtown Manhattan.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Yai’s outfit looked stellar from just about every angle, even when she was captured by photographers emerging from her black SUV. She is a bonafide supermodel after all, but wow.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Once inside, the runway star met up with fellow model and frequent Mugler muse, Alex Consani, who similarly showed a bit of skin in a strapless black dress complete with a chrome bustier. The supers also mingled with influencer Parker Kit Hill who stayed classic in a black double-breasted suit.

It’s literally Yai’s job to look good in, well, anything. But the model’s night out—particularly, how she managed to dress up a cut-out gown—should be mandatory teachings in every fashion girl’s curriculum.