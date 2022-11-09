Anya Taylor-Joy has been tucked away in Australia for the past few months, filming the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, and we’ve missed her constant parade of well-curated looks. Now, however, the actress is suddenly back in our line of sight as she begins a promotion tour for her upcoming film, The Menu, and she started things off on a high on Wednesday when she stepped out in London in one of fashion’s most recognizable prints.

In photos shared by Taylor-Joy’s hairstylist and makeup artist, the actress can be seen wearing a mini dress and motorcycle jacket rendered in a black and white vichy houndstooth print, which she paired with Vivienne Westwood platform penny loafers, all courtesy of Aralda Vintage. The set is from Alaïa’s spring 1991 collection, one of the late Azzedine Alaïa’s most memorable, in which he introduced the print to the world in both a black and red variety. The designer named the print Tati, after a bargain store in France, which had an awning featuring the unique check in red and white that initially inspired the designer’s print and collection. “What excited me was to attach my name, and the world of haute couture, with this brand that represented bargain clothing and bargain prices,” Alaïa said at the time. “When I would fly home to Tunisia, I would see travelers at Paris' Orly airport with huge Tati bags, full to the brims. I wanted to make something qualitative for this clientele, who couldn't afford designer clothes.”

At the 1991 show, Elle Macpherson, Kristen McMenamy, Helena Christensen, and more of the biggest models of the day walked the runway in mini skirts, pea coats, gloves, and t-shirts in varying sizes of the print. Immediately, it became a success. Not long after the show, Christy Turlington was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier in a look from the collection. Naomi Campbell then wore a Tati look for a photoshoot with Ellen von Unwerth that same year, and lated donned it again for W’s 30th Anniversary issue.

Yasmeen Ghauri modeling one of the Tati looks during the Alaïa spring 1991 show. julio donoso/Sygma via Getty Images

In the years since its debut, the pieces have not lost their influence. In 2018, Bella Hadid wore a dress from the collection while at an event in Tokyo. In 2019, Alaïa’s atelier put on a whole exhibition dedicated to the print. A year later and Normani made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video wearing an ensemble inspired by the one made famous by Campbell. Even now, the demand for the collection is still very high and one crop top, leggings, and glove set is currently asking for almost $8,000 on a resale site.

And now, Taylor-Joy is in a look from the show, over thirty years after its initial debut, proving something we probably already knew—that the Alaïa Tati pieces aren’t going to lose their popularity anytime soon.