Twists on the Brat uniform were out in Los Angeles in full force during Charli XCX’s 32nd birthday party over the weekend. Instead of fully channeling Brat Girl Summer, however, guest Anya Taylor-Joy reverted to the “Club Classics” with her outfit rather.

Taylor-Joy, who attended Charli’s bash with her husband Malcolm McRae, slipped into a floor-length black dress. The piece was designed in a semi-sheer fabric that clung to the actress’s figure. While the cut of Taylor-Joy’s dress was rather simple, a plunging neckline provided a club-worthy finish to her outfit. The low-cut detail extended past the actress’s bust and framed a pair of pendant necklaces that she layered around her neck. Taylor-Joy stayed natural in fresh-faced makeup and sported a pair of metallic sandal heels, a bold red lip, and a tousled updo. McRae wore a ’70s-inspired suit and dress pants that he styled with an unbuttoned Oxford shirt.

With a neckline cut to the extremities as Taylor-Joy’s, it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise that she was one of the more understated dressers at Charli’s birthday celebration. Well, that is if you don’t consider the hoards “It” Girl guests who made their way to the Los Angeles spot Tenants of the Trees.

The birthday girl naturally co-signed the underwear-as-outerwear trend. Charli sported a full look from the rising Berlin label Sia Arnika that consisted of unbuttoned briefs, a cut-out crop top, and slick black boots. Rosalìa, who gifted Charli a boquet of flowers decorated with Parliament cigarettes, followed suit in a black bralette, an exposed thong, and rolled-up gym shorts. Alexa Demie even came out of hibernation with her own Y2K style. She wore a red sports jersey and black hot pants. Sabrina Carpenter, Glenn Powell, Gracie Abrams, Nelly Furtado, and Rachel Sennott also stepped out for the event.

During the event Lorde and Charli continued to “work it out on the remix.” The Brat collaborators were seen wildly dancing and hugging while their song “Girl, so confusing” blasted in the background. Billie Eilish, who teamed up with Charli for the “Guess” remix, and her brother Finneas also attended the fête.