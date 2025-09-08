Anya Taylor-Joy plays a radical zealot in her new film Sacrifice, and at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, she stepped out in a pretty radical take on princess dressing.

Taylor-Joy’s twisted dress came courtesy of Jonathan Anderson’s new offerings at Dior. Though the newly appointed creative director has yet to send his womenswear down the runway, it’s already gotten quite the introduction on the red carpet at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Taylor-Joy’s Cinderella blue number featured a drop-waist design. It's fitted, sleeveless bodice ballooned into a sculptural midi skirt designed in a textured basket-weave structure. Paired with platinum blonde hair past her shoulders, icy blue Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and pristine white pumps, Taylor-Joy looked straight out of a fairytale.

COLE BURSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Drop waists were a fixture of Anderson’s Loewe, a job he held from 2013 until 2025. The designer regularly incorporated the silhouette into his runway shows, jazzing them up with elaborate beading or some sort of unexpected texture. Taylor-Joy’s fit-and-flare number certainly continued in that surrealist vein of Anderson’s Loewe, but with the refined, feminine house codes of Dior sprinkled in, too.

In Venice, Anderson doubled down on the low waist, showing custom, low-slung designs on the likes of Monica Barbaro and Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher. Mia Goth also wore Anderson’s Dior in Venice as did Greta Lee—the latter of whom donned a handful of bespoke looks by the designer, including a New Look-inspired LBD.

Some of Taylor-Joy’s most memorable red carpet looks—from her archive-inspired Junon dress at the 2024 Oscars to her stunning 2021 Emmys ensemble—were under the eye of Dior’s previous creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. And with all signs pointing to the actor continuing her relationship with Dior under Anderson’s direction, don’t be surprised to see her with a front row view of Anderson’s Dior womenswear on October 1.