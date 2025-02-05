Anya Taylor-Joy Wears Two Runway Cape Coats Back to Back

Anya Taylor-Joy once told W Magazine “Every time I go out, I attempt to work a cape in.” It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the actress has more than abided by that rule while promoting her new Apple TV+ film, The Gorge, this week.

Although Taylor-Joy professed she has a penchant for vintage capes, her Loewe trapeze coat was straight from the spring 2025 runways. The actress emphasized the piece’s proportions by pairing it with black biker shorts and a flouncy miniskirt. White ballet flats with a tiny kitten heel wrapped up her look.

Taylor-Joy has mainly paired her cape coats with teensy pieces underneath during her stay in New York like the all-black Celine look she wore on Tuesday afternoon. The actress slipped into a very “Ladies Who Lunch” cape from the French brand that featured a plunging neckline and open sleeves. As the actress moved about, slivers of her embroidered halter top and hot pants peeked through her elegant cape.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It hasn’t been all capes for Taylor-Joy, though. To start her day, she wore a major faux shearling coat from McQueen’s fall 2024 collection—sans pants, naturally—and later changed into two retro-style skirt sets from Celine. If you’re keeping track, that’s a total of five runway looks in less than 24 hours.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Surely, these fresh-off-the-runway capes are just a drop in the bucket of Taylor-Joy’s collection. When speaking with W, the actress hinted that she has some major pieces in storage back in London. “I have so many vintage capes that are so impractical,” she said, adding “And 99 percent of the time, it’s like, Anya, you’re not Glenda the Good Witch.”

She continued, “But my friends come over and we’ll have Witchy Wednesdays—we’ll all be running around in our capes. I just need a cape for my cat. Then it’ll all be complete.”