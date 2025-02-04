There’s the typical statement coat and then there’s the type of statement coat Anya Taylor-Joy wore in New York this morning. The former usually requires something extra underneath to make it really pop, perhaps a pair of cool trousers or some sort of It bag. The latter, according to Taylor-Joy, is so much of a statement that pants (and accessories) are merely a suggestion.

Taylor-Joy, out promoting her new film The Gorge, slipped into a faux fur jacket from McQueen’s fall 2024 show that was basically one hell of a mini dress. It featured tiered detailing and an almost snowman-esque shape. So as to not overshadow the gargantuan silhouette of her coat, Taylor-Joy went pantsless down below. It was a wise decision considering that any sort of bottoms would have taken away from the sculptural drama that was happening up top.

The actress gave the piece an elevated finish by pairing it with skin-tone stilettos instead of the chocolate brown hoof boots that were shown on the McQueen runway.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy’s coat dress was something that the Après-ski crowd over in Aspen would have embraced with aplomb. This winter season alone, Hailey Bieber wore a similarly shaggy number from Ferragamo while in the ski town (albeit paired with black leggings and knee-high boots).

In general, a statement coat can easily amp up an otherwise simple winter outfit. Throw on a faux vintage mink over some blue jeans à la Bieber or pair a double-breasted Alaïa jacket with riding boots and a fur pillbox hat like Kendall Jenner did in Aspen. That’s how most would style their winter jackets, especially considering the freezing temperatures.

Here, Taylor-Joy put all that aside and opted to let her pantsless coat be the star of the show. Because sometimes, braving the New York cold is worth it for a capital-F Fashion moment.