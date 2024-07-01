Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne Body Glastonbury Festival Style
The perfect summer music festival accessory is hanging on your girlfriend’s arm.
Glastonbury Festival had been a magnet for celebrities this weekend and no single star shone as brightly as two of them together: model Cara Delevingne and actress Anya Taylor-Joy were music buddies, making multiple appearances together in their best festival fashion. On Friday, they were photographed walking arm-in-arm during a sunny moment wearing thematically similar looks.
Taylor-Joy wore a metallic crop top ruched around the bust with a flowing white tiered miniskirt. She had on two pendant necklaces, cat eye sunglasses, tan suede Sorel ankle boots, and her platinum hair half up in a braided coronet. Delevingne was accessorized similarly with black sunglasses, darker Sorel hiking boots, and a chain necklace, but she was wearing denim cutoffs, a white tank, and a plaid Miu Miu button-down tied at the waist.
They were seen again on Saturday in the VIP section, both wearing white T-shirts. Taylor-Joy paired hers with green denim shorts featuring a little pocket fringe and a yellow baseball cap. Delevingne’s shirt had the number “118” printed on it and she wore it with black shorts and black glasses.
The gals were still hanging on Sunday, along with Delevingne’s girlfriend Minke, who she was photographed sharing a smooch with. All three of them were bundled up for cooler weather as Glastonbury entered day five.
Taylor-Joy was sporting a large green jacket over a skeleton print hoodie, a short brown skirt, green stripe athletic socks under her Sorels, a white beanie, and sunglasses. Delevingne had on loose denim jeans ripped at the knee, an olive green bomber jacket over a mint green hoodie, pink frame sunglasses, and a green and black zebra print bucket hat. These two will never run out of accessories no matter how long the music festival rocks on.