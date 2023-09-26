Though French-girl style may be open to interpretation, it usually consists of Breton stripes, baggy denim, and some sort of Mary Jane flat. Still, celebrities seem to enjoy putting their own spins on the style, especially when in Paris—like Kendall Jenner who wore almost exclusively chic mini dresses in the capital earlier this summer. On Tuesday, however, Anya Taylor-Joy brought a Matrix edge to the look as she stepped out for Dior’s spring/summer 2024 show.

The actress showed up to the star-studded event wearing a full black ensemble from the brand. Her look had all the makings of French-girl style—a statement coat, sleek footwear, and an attention-grabbing accessory—but was really taken up a notch thanks to a few standout details.

Let’s start with her leather jacket, which was certainly the focus of things. The star opted for a patent leather moto piece which was accented by a handful of silver notions throughout—both at the hemline and near the extremely oversized lapels.

Taylor-Joy decided to scrunch up the sleeves of the piece and cinch the belt around her waist. Though leather isn’t initially the first fabric thought of when French-girl style comes to mind, the shape of the outerwear piece fittingly harkened back to Dior’s iconic “New Look”—strong, wide shoulders followed by a tiny waist and voluminous skirt portion.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For the rest of her look, Taylor-Joy continued to find the sweet spot between Parisian chic and technothriller. While many stars who choose to accentuate their figure via jackets often go pantsless (like Jenner a few days ago), the actress added in some, albeit tiny, shorts.

She then rounded things out with thin, black sunglasses and a pair of black heels (though fashion girls are heavily into flats right now, there’s truly nothing more Parisian than some sleek stilettos). The day prior, Taylor-Joy began her embrace of black as she touched down in the French capital.

BACKGRID

The 27-year-old was pictured departing Dior headquarters wearing a classic skirt suit set that she accented with a white halter top. She again added in some key accessories, like velvet kitten heels and a padded leather Dior bag. Clearly, even Taylor-Joy’s off-duty Paris looks are bringing a new edge to the French-girl look.