Anya Taylor-Joy said the 2021 Emmy Awards are my prom and I am the prom queen. The 25-year-old actress gave high school royalty realness at the awards tonight, where she is nominated for her role in The Queen’s Gambit.

Dressed in Dior Haute Couture, Taylor-Joy is wearing a satin, pale yellow gown with an open back decorated by a simple double chain and a large cape in a darker yellow hue wrapped around her. The actress finished off the look with some Tiffany jewels and what is slowly becoming her signature red lip, courtesy of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell. Her hairstylist, Gregory Russell, took the actress’ bleach blonde locks and beautifully gathered them at the top of her head in a series of ringlets. Seriously, this ‘do is just waiting for a crown to be placed on top of it.

While Taylor-Joy won’t be crowned prom queen tonight, she could win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. Taylor-Joy has already taken home two major acting awards for her work in the Netflix miniseries, having won in the best actress category at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards last year.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

