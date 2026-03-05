Anya Taylor-Joy wasted no time with Jonathan Anderson’s latest Dior collection. Less than a day after its debut, the actor stepped out in a look straight from the runway. Clearly, she was pleased with what she saw from her front row perch.

At the LVMH Prize cocktail yesterday, Taylor-Joy stepped out in a jacquard coat that debuted in Anderson’s fall 2026 Dior collection. Riffing on Christian Dior’s Bar jacket, the coat features a nipped-in waist and a soft, asymmetric structure in the body. A metallic paisley pattern and fur trim along the cuffs only heightened the whimsy.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Taylor-Joy had first access to the jacket, seemingly right after the model wore it, she made her own styling alterations. She toned down the look’s bottom half, replacing the original crystal emblazoned jeans with a straightforward pair of mid-wash denim that she cuffed at the hem. Instead of brown lug sole boots, Taylor-Joy slipped on black stilettos as the finishing touch.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Given Taylor-Joy’s track record with Dior, both under Maria Grazia Chiuri and now Anderson, her jacket’s runway-to-real life turnaround shouldn’t come as a surprise. She has a documented habit of getting to Dior first.

At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the actor previewed Anderson’s debut Dior offering on the red carpet. She wore a woven princess blue gown, complete with an elegant drop waist and sculptural skirt, that would make its way down Anderson’s spring 2026 Dior runway nearly a full month later.

Off the runway or even pre-runway, there’s no denying Taylor-Joy’s status as a through-and-through Dior girl.