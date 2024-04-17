Not-so newlyweds Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae agree: Mom and Dad jeans are in. The couple, who recently shared that they tied the knot in secret over two years ago, spent their Tuesday afternoon not only twinning in denim, but matching leather, too.

Yesterday, the pair were spotted in New York City sporting his-and-her baggy jeans styled with motorcycle jackets. Taylor-Joy sported the lighter wash pants of the duo and accented her frayed bottoms with a white tank top and a light yellow baseball cap. Her leather jacket featured plenty of silver zip details compared to her husband’s more simple, oversizex piece. The actress championed a curveball shoe, black Margiela tabi flats, while McRae went for a pair of simple heel boots.

Fittingly, these looks doubled as the lovebirds’s outfits for a very special day. The couple happen to share a birthday, April 16, and spent the occasion, yes, in matching outfits but also with some major PDA. “Happy birthday to us,” Taylor-Joy wrote in an Instagram post.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As it turns out, it’s been quite the busy week of matching fashion moments for the couple. Over the weekend, they touched down in the Big Apple to attend a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden. Taylor-Joy, for her part, sported the edgier look of the pair. She slipped into an off-the-runway leather set from Dilara Finidkoglu and carried a neon Lady Dior bag. McRae went for a business casual moment in a loose-fitting suit and oversize tie.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Taylor-Joy revealed that she and McRae officially said “I do” during an intimate ceremony two years ago in New Orleans. The couple also hosted guests for a more lavish fête in September along the canals of Venice, Italy.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans,” Taylor-Joy captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from their special moment and images of their two witnesses: Cara Delevingne, a longtime friend of Taylor-Joy, and photographer Sebastian Faena. “The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”