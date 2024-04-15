Leave it to Dior girl Anya Taylor-Joy to bring a dominatrix flair to the Lady Dior. Yesterday, the actress’s latest look offered up a leathery spin on Princess Diana’s favorite tote bag. Call her the Dior Dominatrix.

Taylor-Joy stepped out to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in a full leather look. Her outfit, from British designer’s Dilara Findikoglu fall 2024 runway show, featured a matching black jacket and high-waisted bottoms. But these weren’t any regular pants: they were lined with edgy lace-up details along the legs. From there, Taylor-Joy paired her leather pieces with a white tank top, cat-eye sunglasses, heel boots, and a series of mismatched rings. But it was her neon mini bag which offered up an unexpected twist to the otherwise monochrome outfit.

The actress carried a bright pink mini bag complete with gold hardware from the French brand. Her bag, famously titled the “Lady Dior,” was a favorite of Princess Diana and is one of the label’s more feminine accessories. Which, in contrast to the edge of her leather set, proved to be quite the stylish contradiction.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy was also joined by her husband Malcolm McRae during the evening. The Rocker looked buttoned up in a loose-fitting pinstripe suit that he paired with an oversized patterned tie and his signature curls.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Although she was simply taking in some basketball on Sunday, Taylor-Joy’s latest outfit seems to be an extension of her Furiosa press tour fashion. Like many actresses nowadays, Taylor-Joy is going all in on theme dressing while promoting her Mad Max movie. Just last week, the actress stepped out to CinemaCon in another take on dominatrix fashion. She slipped into a Ludovic de Saint Sernin runway number that was basically dozens of belts fashioned into a halter neck dress.