Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are fine-tuning their couple style. The love birds joined stars galore at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder on Friday evening.

Perhaps the inspiration was a bit obvious, but Taylor-Joy’s outfit couldn’t help but seem like a slight nod to Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The actress looked glamorous in a sequined slip dress and black shawl, which she elevated with Tiffany jewelry, of course. The actor wore a selection of pieces from the brand’s latest collection—an 18k white and yellow gold with diamonds necklace, six carat diamond earrings, and a silver ring with diamond accents.

McRae, for his part, donned a pinstripe suit and a burgundy tie. The musician wore a sparkling brooch from Tiffany to complete the outfit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of the night included the likes of Taylor Russell, recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Greta Lee, Zoey Deutch, Cooper Koch, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Alicia Keys, who serenaded guests with a performance.

For many, the intimate gathering served as a precursor to next Monday’s Met Gala. While the ball’s guest list remains ironclad, we’re sure more than a few guests from Friday evening will make a second trip to the Met in a few days time. Taylor-Joy, for her part, has not attended fashion’s night out since 2018’s Catholic-themed Met Gala when she wore an elaborate Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Hopefully, she’ll pop up on this year’s red carpet, perhaps with McRae by her side. The theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” fits well within the rocker’s usual wardrobe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images