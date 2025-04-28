Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae Elevate Their Couple Style With Tiffany Diamonds
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are fine-tuning their couple style. The love birds joined stars galore at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder on Friday evening.
Perhaps the inspiration was a bit obvious, but Taylor-Joy’s outfit couldn’t help but seem like a slight nod to Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The actress looked glamorous in a sequined slip dress and black shawl, which she elevated with Tiffany jewelry, of course. The actor wore a selection of pieces from the brand’s latest collection—an 18k white and yellow gold with diamonds necklace, six carat diamond earrings, and a silver ring with diamond accents.
McRae, for his part, donned a pinstripe suit and a burgundy tie. The musician wore a sparkling brooch from Tiffany to complete the outfit.
The rest of the night included the likes of Taylor Russell, recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Greta Lee, Zoey Deutch, Cooper Koch, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Alicia Keys, who serenaded guests with a performance.
For many, the intimate gathering served as a precursor to next Monday’s Met Gala. While the ball’s guest list remains ironclad, we’re sure more than a few guests from Friday evening will make a second trip to the Met in a few days time. Taylor-Joy, for her part, has not attended fashion’s night out since 2018’s Catholic-themed Met Gala when she wore an elaborate Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Hopefully, she’ll pop up on this year’s red carpet, perhaps with McRae by her side. The theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” fits well within the rocker’s usual wardrobe.