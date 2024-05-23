Anya Taylor-Joy’s Red Hot Dress Is Slit All The Way Up The Back

Cleavage comes in many forms: there’s side cleavage, good ol’ traditional cleavage, even back cleavage has been making its rounds amongst celebrities lately. But what about their lesser known counterpart, butt cleavage? Yesterday, Anya Taylor-Joy made a cheeky case for the latter as she hit the streets of New York City in a bum-baring dress.

Taylor-Joy, fresh off an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last week, took to the Big Apple in a second-skin look from Mugler’s fall 2024 collection. Her deep red mini dress featured a draped, curve-hugging bodice that formed to the actress’s figure like a glove. Up top, ruched detailing added an edge to things as did the asymmetrical neckline and cap sleeves. The actress styled her look with a matching red lip and Louboutin pumps, a ponytail updo, and a metallic Tiffany & Co. X Elsa Peretti cuff bracelet. But what really gave this look some extra pizzazz was the unexpected design of its backside.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The other side of Taylor-Joy’s dress was loosely fastened with a series of thin black straps. The leather belts increased in size as they progressed down—starting off small and wrapping almost entirely around her figure—which offered some interesting skin-baring action at the side. Yes, there was plenty of back cleavage, but there was also a hint of butt cleavage, too. As they say, business in the front, party in the back.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy has been experimenting freely with her personal style lately. After leaning into theme dressing for her Furiosa press tour—wearing everything from archival Paco Rabbane chainmail to metallic Balmain armor—the actress has since switched up her style in more ways than one. She’s switched out her elaborate premiere gowns for simple white dresses, bodycon minis, and the occasional pair of leather hot pants. But, as always, the actress enjoys keeping everyone on their toes when it comes to what she puts on her body. Now, whether that’s achieved through a hand-painted gown or something like a bit of Mugler butt cleavage, is an entirely different question.