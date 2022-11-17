Anya Taylor-Joy Channels Madonna's Cone Bra

On Wednesday, Anya Taylor-Joy graced the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new project The Menu, a film about a young couple having a very “special” dining experience. Taylor-Joy stepped out in a stunning piece from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 collection, a gold satin ruched bustier with conical bra cups that can’t help but conjure Madonna’s iconic cone bra look by Jean Paul Gaultier.

This bustier ended over her hips and a pair of slim black slacks with gold buttons, and she had on a black belt with an elaborate golden buckle at her waist. The buckle was adorned with charms, and the belt itself featured golden keyholes.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

These ornate details are a lot in themselves, but why not do more? On her feet, the actress was wearing a pair of sculptural platform wedges with gold toes. She was also wearing some jewelry, including a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger bracelet, Elsa Peretti earrings, and two Tiffany T rings. She left her long blonde hair down and wore a dark red lip and black eyeliner.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

During her interview, the Queen's Gambit star thanked Jimmy Fallon for his help with her fashion choices in the past. He apparently stepped in at the Met Gala in 2018 when her dress was too much for her.

“I don't know if you know this but you actually saved my life once,” she told him. “So thank you.”

She explained, “I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn't really move. I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it. And I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.’”

But then Fallon arrived.

“Literally just out of nowhere the hand of god came out and pulled me out of it and it was you,” Taylor-Joy recalled. “And you were just so sweet about it. You were like, ‘Hey, I'm Jimmy nice to meet you.’”

Fallon added, “I do remember that. You were going down.”

Thank goodness the late night host was at the scene to save this budding fashion icon.