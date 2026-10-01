Fashion Month is a very important time for famous offspring. Walking the runways is almost a rite of passage for celebrity children these days. Today, Apple Martin—daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin—did just that.

The 22-year-old made a surprising runway debut at Chloé’s spring 2027 show in Paris, modeling an airy, eyelet-adorned white frock that oozed the French brand’s free-spirited fluidity. In romantic ruffles and towering boho wedges, she made for a seamless addition to the show, which was creative director Chemena Kamali’s fifth for the label. All things considered, it was only a matter of time until Martin—heir to the Goop legacy and inheritor of Paltrow’s elven features—would make her transition onto the catwalk.

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In recent years, the star has been proving herself as a fashion It girl to watch—fronting a campaign for London-based brand Self-Portrait last year, sitting front row at Chanel couture in 2023, and, most virally, making her society debut at Paris’s Le Bal des Débutantes in 2024. (In custom Valentino by Alessandro Michele, no less.) She has also been an ambassador for Chloé since May—making this season an apropos time to kick off her runway career.

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As usual, the spring 2027 shows have been reliably peppered with celebrity children. Lila Moss walked for Conner Ives, as did Iris Law. Naomi Watts’s daughter Kai Schreiber graced the Thom Browne runway. Front rows and afterparties were all the more packed with stylish scions. Lily-Rose Depp fêted Acne Studios in New York; Brooklyn Beckham sat front row at Balenciaga in Paris. At NYFW, Martin herself was a girl about town, attending Veronica Beard’s golden-hour cocktail on the High Line. Of course, that appearance was but a petite amuse-bouche for her runway debut to come.

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The model’s transition to catwalk-level acclaim was arguably fated from the start. It was she, after all, whose fruit-derived name caused a media frenzy upon her birth in May 2004—inadvertently setting off a trend of eccentric A-list surnames. Two decades and some change later, Apple Martin is certainly living up to her star-powered moniker. Wearing Chloé spring 2027, to be exact.