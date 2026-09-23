Iris Law Brings Y2K Quirk to the Model-Off-Duty Aesthetic

The archetypal off-duty model wears black tanks and nondescript blue jeans. Leave it to fashion fixture Iris Law to remix that aesthetic with a dose of Y2K whimsy.

Between designer shows at Milan Fashion Week, Law eschewed subdued styling in favor of a patterned collared top, a sparkly Fendi Baguette, and wired headphones for good measure. Her silky button-up was covered in blue-and-yellow speckled motifs, which delightfully offset the lizard-leather strap on her beaded silver Baguette. The shiny black slacks, rust-colored ballet flats, and vintage-looking headphones only added to her colorful queen-of-quirk oeuvre. And yes, she was running a matcha errand.

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The 25-year-old model—and daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost—has had a rather busy fashion month thus far. In New York City, she walked the Conner Ives show alongside similarly stylish scions like Lila Moss and Princess Olympia of Greece. In London, she sat front row at Burberry’s runway in a tailored Canadian tuxedo, before slipping into another aughts-adjacent off-duty look for the after-party: a baby tee that read “HAPPINESS IS FOR ALL” in bold pink letters.

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Now that she’s in the Italian fashion capital, the star is only dialing up her effervescent Gen Z styling. Case in point: Later in the evening on Wednesday, she switched out of her tie-dye top and bow-adorned flats and into a bejeweled sequin dress and spiked animal-print stilettos for Fendi’s runway show. Naturally, the bedazzled Baguette stayed on.