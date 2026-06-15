Iris Law’s Statement Tank Will Make You Do a Double-take

The streets of New York City felt like a party all weekend long, so it was only fitting that model Iris Law was spotted taking a stroll in SoHo in a statement top that worked just as well for daywear as it would for going out. Her silky, sleeveless top featured a dip-dyed pattern that gave the impression of a corset. A gauzy upper piece wa layer across the bodice. Dark neckline and front stitching added a rustic feel to the piece. A small, central bow and dangling yellow bead accents finished the casual, lightly bohemian piece.

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To complete the early aughts vibe, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost paired her top with a set of of subtly faded, medium-wash blue jeans with wide legs and frayed side seams. The style provided a slightly undone take on the denim style.

An assortment of brown accessories, including open-toed mules, glossy narrowed sunglasses, and a rugged leather belt, were mixed in. Gleaming silver bangle matched her belt’s hardware. She finished her ensemble with an olive and brown-toned version of Coach’s slouchy Alter/Ego shoulder bag under its sustainable Coachtopia label, whimsically accented by a mix of dangling bag charms.

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The star’s outing in Manhattan proved the longstanding power of a summer statement top. In the early 2000’s, a similar approach was seen in outfits on and off the red carpet—often with similarly wide denim. At the time, stars like Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, Eva Longoria, and Beyoncé often wore blouses and tank tops covered in bright colors, swirling patterns, and crystal embellishments to bring intrigue and glamour to otherwise casual denim. Law’s look affirmed that the outfit formula still holds up over 20 years later, especially while emphasizing artisanal textures and details.

Law often takes whimsical approaches to wearing of-the-moment pieces in her outfits, from delicate summer cardigans to halter dresses, pantaloons, and more. With a combination of current and vintage styles, she clearly favors a mix-and-match approach to getting dressed—and it’s one that can swiftly and easily incorporate on-trend pieces, as her breezy off-duty look effortlessly proved.