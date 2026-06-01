Iris Law Knows the Secret to Styling Little Summer Cardigans

Summer inches ever closer, but Iris Law proves it’s not time to put your cardigans in storage just yet. As she shared in a recent mix of her street style outfits posted to Instagram, a light cardigan is the perfect way to add some sweet knitwear with a dash of Y2K whimsy to your summer wardrobe.

Law posed in a light yellow knit cardigan covered in a print of pink and white butterflies. The piece’s accents included a coordinating beaded floral motif, as well as delicate lace trim and small, gleaming metal buttons. A pair of pale blue leggings, which smoothly matched her light blue manicure.

This wasn’t Law’s only cardigan-based ensemble. While in Europe, she also snapped a photo in a monochrome outfit with a dark purple cardigan. The thin style was buttoned over her shoulders, akin to a shawl, which smoothly matched her stretchy knit skirt and a light purple top with cream lace trim. This coordinated ensemble was complemented by a reptile-embossed cream shoulder bag, as well as a thin crystal bracelet and pink hair barrette.

There’s no limit to how a thin-knit cardigan can be worn this season. Compared to its thicker winter counterparts, the soft staple’s been interpreted in a vast range of fabrications and textures, often in button-up silhouettes reminiscent of the ‘90s (or even Desperate Housewives’ Bree Van de Kamp, a recently resurged source of digital style inspiration). This season, lightweight cardigans in sheer, crocheted, and open-knit fabrications have been cast in a wide array of hues—plus patterns ranging from colorful stripes to sequined florals—by labels from Staud to Dôen, Extreme Cashmere, Oscar de la Renta, Guest In Residence, and more. With the piece also co-signed by Elle Fanning, Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Katie Holmes, and more, Law’s looks are clearly kickstarting of a knitwear-filled summer. Plus, with her own love of whimsial knits, this is surely the model’s first outing of many in the delicate staple style.