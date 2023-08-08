As the daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, Iris Law has been in the spotlight since she was born. The model and actress isn’t just resting on the laurels of famous lineage, though. In 2019, right before her 20th birthday, she signed with IMG Models and has since went on to front campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Jimmy Choo, and Versace. Law made her acting breakthrough shortly after when she portrayed punk icon Soo Catwoman in the FX mini series, Pistol.

Along the way, Law has established her own signature sense of style, one that seems to have blossomed when she buzzed off her brunette locks for a platinum pixie cut in 2021. On the red carpet, the star has gravitated towards edgier, sultry styles—sheer, cut-outs, and lots of leather. Law is usually decked out in Saint Laurent or Givenchy for many of her public appearances. But she also isn’t afraid to mix in an archival moment or pieces from younger labels like Dilara Findikoglu and Richard Quinn. The result is a wardrobe that’s equal parts edgy and romantic. Below, take a look back at Iris Law’s best red carpet moments over the years.

2023: Saint Laurent Show Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law took the tank top to plunging extremes, pairing it with a leather pencil skirt and slingback heels, for Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2024 show.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Taking lingerie dressing to the red carpet, Law opted for a lace-trimmed and sheer look by Saint Laurent to attend the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Law glistened in a dramatic Saint Laurent hooded gown for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2023: Givenchy Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Law mixed a sheer polka-dot long sleeve with knee-length shorts for Givenchy’s fall/winter 2023 show.

2023: BRIT Awards Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images This edgy Givenchy leather bra and ruched skirt from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 was Law’s look of choice for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

2022: Jacquemus Show Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images For Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show, Law wore an extremely cropped yellow button down and an ultra-mini skirt complete with a cut-out at the waist.

2022: The Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Things got handsy (literally) for the 2022 Fashion Awards. The actress chose a fall/winter 2007 Commes des Garçons jacket and pants complete with padded hand motifs.

2022: Claridge's Christmas Tree Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law styled an edgy Rick Owens cropped jacket with ombre cut-off shorts for a 2022 event.

2022: Dior Show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This business-casual Dior look for the brand’s spring/summer 2023 show was certainly a departure from some of Law’s more risky ensembles.

2022: Serpentine Gallery Event David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress made the case for crochet at a Serpentine Gallery event. She paired her beige tank top with another knitted piece, this one a distressed maxi skirt, and knee-high boots.

2022: Pistol Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Law turned up to the Pistol premiere in this very on theme, punk-inspired Prada look (complete with a new wolf cut hairstyle, too).

2022: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images A true Dior darling for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Law stunned in this black corset-style stop and pleated skirt from the French brand.

2022: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Law pulled out all the stops for her first Met Gala, hitting the red carpet in a feathered, ab-baring Moschino gown.

2022: i-D and Rizzoli Event David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law matched her square-frame sunglasses and body-con dress for an i-D and Rizzoli event in 2022.

2022: Perfect Magazine Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law pulled out some vintage treasures for a Perfect Magazine party. She paired Dolce & Gabbana heels with an archival corset dress from Versace’s fall/winter 2003 collection. Yes, Beyoncé herself once famously wore another version of the dress as well.

2021: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The matte leather of Law’s knee-high boots were the perfect contrast to her custom Dilara Findikoglu chiffon and mesh set.

2021: 21st Birthday Party Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Paris Hilton was probably the blueprint for Law’s 21st birthday look—a patterned mini skirt and plunging tank top (both vintage Roberto Cavalli), and a pink faux fur jacket.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images What better way to show off freshly buzzed (and dyed) hair than by wearing an angelic Dior gown at the Cannes Film Festival?

2020: BRIT Awards Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images Law’s sleeveless cut-out Christopher Kane dress for the 2020 BRIT Awards was accented with large chrome bulbs.

2019: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Law packed on the polka dots in a puff-sleeve Richard Quinn number for the 2019 Fashion Awards.

2019: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Law went with this boucle Chanel set and patent leather mini bag for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald premiere.

2019: Royal Academy of Arts Preview Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images To attend an event at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Law stepped out in a floral, prairie-esque mini dress by Coach.

2018: Dior Homme Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Law donned this multi-color, futuristic bodysuit for the Dior Homme spring/summer 2019 show.