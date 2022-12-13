Miniskirt season is officially over for most—but if you want to get an idea of the trends reigning supreme come spring 2023, Iris Law has your answer. The actress turned up at Jacquemus’s spring 2023 show in Le Bourget, France this week in a take on the miniskirt that covers up more than, say, the infamous Miu Miu mini that was all the rage earlier this year, while still remaining daring.

The piece (designed by Jacquemus, naturally,) is the definition of asymmetric. On one side, it dips to a demure pencil skirt-length, while on the other, the skirt slits into micro-mini territory. The slit itself seems to be created by a cord that runs underneath the skirt, ruching near the top of her leg. A portion of the waistline is cut out save a single strand of fabric that gives a belly chain effect. We’d probably need to see a sample up close to fully understand how the cut of the garment actually works. Until then, we’ll just assume it’s defying gravity.

In any case, if the mullet hairstyle is “party in the back, business in the front,” then this skirt is “Monday morning productivity meeting on the right, Saturday night clubbing on the left.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Law paired the brown skirt with a golden yellow button-down top, continuing the theme of “business casual meets belly dancer.” While the sleeves are elongated and oversized, the shirt itself gathers at the midsection. It’s probably not quite appropriate for your office, but it was perfect for Jacquemus’s front row.

Although the label is Paris-based, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was born and raised in the South of France; life by the sea and a Mediterranean sensibility are themes that continue to ring strong in his collections. In Jacquemus’s world, even a city slicker look is styled to be beach-ready—which made Law’s decision to wear her short, blonde hair in messy, wet-look waves all the more appropriate. She gets it.