Iris Law has amassed quite the vintage designer archive over the years, but the model’s latest addition to her collection has us seeing double. After shutting down the Milan runways last week, Law dug into the Y2K fashion archives to find a trippy take on a current trend.

While Law’s gray sweatpants had their own stylish details, her purple cardigan had a certain sense of “if you know, you know.” The model picked out an archival Jean Paul Gaultier sweater from the brand’s celebrity-loved and discontinued diffusion line, Maille Femme that really took off in the early 2000s. The tongue in cheek piece was printed with a trippy image of two knit sweaters worn on top of one another. It seems as the though the French brand produced several iterations of this trompe l’oeil print. The exact version Law wore is even currently for sale on vintage sites. It’s a cheeky optical illusion twist on the very demure crewneck cardigan trend we saw all over the runways last season.

Law paired the sweater with gray sweatpants that sat low on her hips. Her pants weren’t without interest, though—they had two tiny coquette bows placed at the top and lace trim along the hemline. Law finished off her outfit with chunky multi-color sneakers, a black shoulder bag, and Y2K-esque shades.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, celebrities are clamoring to get their hands on fashion from the ’90s and early 2000s. But Gaultier’s vintage designs have been especially favored among the cool girl crowd, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lily Rose-Depp wearing his designs. Re-issued versions of his op-art print were released in 2020 to major success—perhaps a new version of Law’s trompe l’oeil motif will soon follow?

Law has proved herself to be an impressive vintage head with her off-duty outfits—whether she’s in actual archival fashion or just something that harkens back to a bygone era (like pants under a dress). Her Gaultier sweater, however, only doubles down on the fact that some vintage finds are best worn with something as simple as gray sweats and some trainers.