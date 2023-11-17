The Top 6 Knitwear Trends to Invest in this Winter

Knitwear is an essential and versatile part of any winter wardrobe. The right piece will keep you looking chic and feeling warm all season long, whether paired with your favorite denim or dressed up with a sharp skirt. Of the knitwear trends trickling down from the Fall 2023 runways and into our shopping carts, our favorites include Miu Miu’s take on the classic cardigan, easy polo knits, cozy vests, and the more-prevalent-than-ever pop of red. Scroll through to shop some of the best styles of the moment.

Buttoned Up

Simple cardigans, as seen on Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 runway, are a coveted and practical piece for winter. The key to this look is simplicity, and ideally a crewneck silhouette. Bonus points if you layer with a matching top.

Polo Knits

Twists on the preppy polo are everywhere this season. Try it in an oversized, slouchy shape from Commission’s Paul Smith collaboration, or in a more demure style from Dries Van Noten.

Best Vest

The sweater vest trend isn’t going anywhere. The Row’s runway version made the most compelling case for the style’s longevity, but we’ve been seeing styles we love all oer. This season, Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence, is offering a cool crewneck version of the style, while Dôen is proposing a sweet fair isle print.

Pop of Red

Pops of bright, tomato red were ubiquitous on the Fall 2023 runways, with Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis making the color something of a signature. Knitwear is a great way to incorporate the shade, with plenty options across the price spectrum.

Big and Cozy

An oversized, cozy knit will never go out of style. Look chic and keep warm in elegant, slouchy knits from Khaite, Loulou Studio, and Linnea Lund.

It’s a Wrap

Louis Vuitton’s chunky cloud scarf (as seen on the cover of W sported by Liu Wen), is the knitwear accessory of the season. Get the look with a thick, ribbed scarf of your own in warm neutral shades.