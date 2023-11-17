ADD TO CART

The Top 6 Knitwear Trends to Invest in this Winter

From crew neck cardigans to old-school sweater vests.

by Christina Holevas
Gigi Hadid wearing a knit scarf and sweater
Photographs by Mert Alas, styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Knitwear is an essential and versatile part of any winter wardrobe. The right piece will keep you looking chic and feeling warm all season long, whether paired with your favorite denim or dressed up with a sharp skirt. Of the knitwear trends trickling down from the Fall 2023 runways and into our shopping carts, our favorites include Miu Miu’s take on the classic cardigan, easy polo knits, cozy vests, and the more-prevalent-than-ever pop of red. Scroll through to shop some of the best styles of the moment.

Buttoned Up

Simple cardigans, as seen on Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 runway, are a coveted and practical piece for winter. The key to this look is simplicity, and ideally a crewneck silhouette. Bonus points if you layer with a matching top.

Intarsia Logo Cashmere Cardigan
$1,790
Miu Miu
Fine-knit buttoned cardigan
$258
Comme des Garcons Play
Round-neck wool cardigan
$99.99
Mango
Marine cardigan
$212
$265
A.P.C.
March Cardigan
$650
Nili Lotan

Polo Knits

Twists on the preppy polo are everywhere this season. Try it in an oversized, slouchy shape from Commission’s Paul Smith collaboration, or in a more demure style from Dries Van Noten.

Red Stripe Knitted Polo Shirt
$525
Commission &Paul Smith
Oversized ribbed wool and cashmere-blend sweater
$800
Toteme
Salvo Polo
€495
Leorosa
Toamsa Wool Polo Shirt
$680
Dries Van Noten
Alice Polo in Cashmere
$295
Alex Mill
Douillet Crewneck Easy Pullover
$425
Tibi

Best Vest

The sweater vest trend isn’t going anywhere. The Row’s runway version made the most compelling case for the style’s longevity, but we’ve been seeing styles we love all oer. This season, Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence, is offering a cool crewneck version of the style, while Dôen is proposing a sweet fair isle print.

Layer Up! Vest
$285
Guest in Residence
Garay cashmere vest
$1,190
The Row
Ebby brushed cashmere vest
$500
Lisa Yang
Kenley Fair Isle knitted vest
$250
Doen
Zoomies vest
$325
Sandy Liang
Cashmere Knit V-Neck Vest
$190
Los Angeles Apparel

Pop of Red

Pops of bright, tomato red were ubiquitous on the Fall 2023 runways, with Ferragamo’s Maximillian Davis making the color something of a signature. Knitwear is a great way to incorporate the shade, with plenty options across the price spectrum.

Ada wool cardigan
$460
&Daughter
Heritage cotton crewneck sweater
$54.50
$89.50
J.Crew
Wool and cashmere-blend sweater
$1,990
Ferragamo
Knit Zip Sweater
$49.90
Zara
Wool-blend sweater
$630
Tory Burch
Kismet cashmere sweater
$695
Suzie Kondi

Big and Cozy

An oversized, cozy knit will never go out of style. Look chic and keep warm in elegant, slouchy knits from Khaite, Loulou Studio, and Linnea Lund.

Safa oversized ribbed wool-blend sweater
$325
Loulou Studio
Landen oversized brushed cashmere turtleneck sweater
$1,980
Khaite
Charlotte turtleneck
$465
Linnea Lund
The SuperFuzz Alpaca Crew
$139
$198
Everlane
Mouliné Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$175
COS

It’s a Wrap

Louis Vuitton’s chunky cloud scarf (as seen on the cover of W sported by Liu Wen), is the knitwear accessory of the season. Get the look with a thick, ribbed scarf of your own in warm neutral shades.

Cloud Scarf
$975
Louis Vuitton
Nancy ribbed cashmere scarf
$575
Arch4
Chunky ribbed-knit pure cashmere scarf
$225
COS
Ribbed cashmere scarf
$275
Johnstons of Elgin
Knit wool-blend scarf
$59.99
Mango