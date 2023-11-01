When it comes to denim, “best” is highly subjective. Trends wax and wane with alarming frequency, waistlines rise and fall like the tides, and the range of fits seen on the racks in one season can range from skin tight to palazzo-pant-level loose. Right now, however, designers seem to be avoiding the extremes in favor of easy, wear-everyday pieces that pair well with just about anything. When it comes to the classics, we’re loving the straight leg styles from Banana Republic and J. Crew just as much as the higher-priced versions from Slvrlake and Celine. Although if you’re looking for something a little less tailored, there are plenty of fun, off-duty options, like a distressed acid wash pair from R13 or the aptly named “Baggy Dad” from Levi’s. Designers like The Row and Still Here are proving that colorful jeans can feel fresh and fun again—shedding their early 2000s reputation in favor of richer hues and cleaner silhouettes. And white jeans? Not just for summer anymore. Pair them with a thick cashmere sweater and boots for the perfect fall look. If you’re not into pants at all, the denim pencil skirt is having a major moment—it’s a cool, laid back alternative to more restrictive styles. See all of our favorite denim of the moment, below.

The Classic Straight Leg

Distressed to Impress

Colors Other than Indigo

The Denim Pencil Skirt

Baggy and Breezy