Jude Law is once again a married man. The actor tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Phillipa Coan, and their wedding couldn't have been more low-key. The pair opted to have their nuptials at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London this past Tuesday, three months after Coan's engagement ring was first spotted wearing a diamond ring in late February.

Judging by their first wedding photo — well, post-ceremony paparazzi photo — they kept the vibe fun and modern. Law wore a navy corduroy suit with a brooch, blue suede shoes, a fedora and purple-tinted round sunglasses. Meanwhile Coan, a business psychologist and behavior change specialist, wore a short ruffled shift dress in ivory with nude pumps and a bouquet of jewel-tone flowers. The pair were photographed leaving the Town Hall after the ceremony, wearing wedding bands, as The Sun notes . It's rumored that Law and Coan will continue the celebration with a big party attended by the likes of Ewan McGregor, and Jonny Lee Miller, Brad Adams, Sean Pertwee according to tabloid.

While Law has been engaged at least three times — to Sadie Frost, Sienna Miller and Coan — the marriage marks his second one. When he and Frost were married, before divorcing in 2003, they had three children together: 22-year-old Rafferty, 18-year-old Iris , and 16-year-old Rudy. Law is bringing five children to his marriage with Coan, including nine-year-old Sophia with model Samantha Burke and four-year-old Ada with musician Catherine Harding.

Law opened up about his relationship with Coan back in 2016, telling Modern Luxury , “She’s mine and no one else’s. I’m very, very happy. A large part of that is the fact that she’s a very private person... Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that.”

More recently the Captain Marvel star talked about Coan, revealing that she hasn't seen his blockbuster yet. “I would tell my partner, but she doesn’t know what I’m talking about,” he told Extra when talking about his role in the film. “She’s never seen a Marvel movie. She’s a doctor.”