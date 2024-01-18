FASHION

Alpine-Inspired Looks for Après Ski and Beyond

by India Reed
Gigi Hadid wearing a grey sweater and black scarf.
Gigi Hadid photographed by Mert Alas.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether you’re warming up after a day on the mountain or just dreaming about snow in the city, ski-inspired fashion is always in style. The combination of warmth, old-school glamour and indulgent coziness is a wintertime winner. For those gearing up for a trip to Courchevel or Jackson Hole this season, there’s no need to sacrifice style on the slopes: the likes of Balenciaga, Fendi, Moncler and Dior all have ski-specific collections that combine technical performance with contemporary silhouettes and eye-catching colors. As for hot chocolate back at the lodge (or cozy nights at home on the couch), there’s plenty to get excited about, like wool joggers from The Row, Fair Isle knits from Loewe, and a fuzzy trapper cap from Max Mara. Even your accessories can get in on the Alpine-inspired fun: colorful shearling bags from Marni, Bottega Veneta and Celine are guaranteed to keep your look on-theme—and your phone nice and toasty.

Blizzard-Proof Outerwear

Moncler Maya Quilted Shell Down Jacket
$1,980
Net-A-Porter
Celine Duffle Coat in Curly Shearling Cream
Celine
Balenciaga Ski Hourglass Parka
$4,390
Balenciaga
Prada Navy Cropped Duffle Jacket
$4,000
Prada
LA DOUBLEJ Reversible Printed Quilted Shell and Velvet Vest
$1,100
Net-A-Porter

Alpine-Inspired Knits

High Sport Aran Cable-knit Cotton Turtleneck Sweater
$880
Net-A-Porter
Burberry Checked Ribbed Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
$2,090
Net-A-Porter
Fabiana Filippi Nordic Jacquard Sweater
$858
Fabiana Filippi
The Row Elu Oversized Alpaca and Silk-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$2,250
Net-A-Porter
Loewe Suna Fujita Fair Isle Embroidered Mohair-blend Sweater
$2,500
Net-A-Porter

Legwear for the Lodge

Dior Alps Flared Ski Pants
$2,600
Dior
The Row Ednah Wool Sweatpants
$2,350
Mytheresa
High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants
$860
Moda Operandi
Stella McCartney + Net Sustain Julia Wool Tapered Track Pants
$850
Net-A-Porter
Loro Piana Fair Isle Wool-blend Tapered Leggings
$1,900
Loro Piana
Brunello Cucinelli Wool-blend Fleece Tapered Ski Pants
$2,495
Net-A-Porter
Fendi Black and White Printed Ski Pants
$1,790
Fendi
Giorgio Armani Neve Ribbed Cashmere Trousers
$2,495
Giorgio Armani

Fluffy Neckwear

Burberry Appliquéd Fringed Checked Cashmere Scarf
$910
Net-A-Porter
Loewe Scarf in Alpaca and Mohair
$490
Loewe
Saint Laurent Signature Scarf In Cashmere Jacquard
$650
Saint Laurent

Toasty Toppers

Zegna Wool-Knit Stripe Beanie Hat
$245
Bergdorf Goodman
Stone Island Logo-patch Turn-up Beanie
$112
Farfetch
We Norwegians Blefjell Ribbed Cashmere Balaclava
$179
Net-A-Porter
Max Mara Piroga Shearling Hat
$327
$545
Mytheresa
Balmain Striped Brushed Jacquard-Knit Mohair-blend Beanie
$695
Net-A-Porter
Extreme Cashmere Blue Stretch-cashmere Beanie and Mittens Set
$288
Matches

Hand Warmers

Goldbergh Hill Faux Fur and Padded Leather Mittens
$329
Net-A-Porter
Giorgio Armani Neve Cashmere Gloves
Giorgio Armani

For Seeing and Being Seen

Fendi Eyewear D-frame Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses
$520
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta Eyewear Mirrored Ski Goggles
$504
$840
Net-A-Porter
Balenciaga Skiwear Reverse Xpander Rectangle Sunglasses
$585
Balenciaga

Warm, Stylish Footwear

Moon Boot Icon Red Nylon Boots
$240
Moon Boot
Brunello Cucinelli Suede-trimmed Ribbed-knit Ankle Boots
$1,695
Net-A-Porter
Moncler Resile Trek Shell-trimmed Suede Ankle Boots
$895
Net-A-Porter
Prada Shearling Apres-ski Boots
$1,790
Prada
Gabriela Hearst Black Shearling Tayna Boots
$462
$1,490
Ssense
Kenzo Khaki Hunter Edition Boots
$254
SSense

For Keeping Your Phone Warm

Celine Shoulder Bag in Shearling with Triomphe Embroideries
$3,850
Celine
Moncler Puffer Crossbody Bag with Turn-Lock
$1,070
Bergdorf Goodman
Bottega Veneta Orange Arco Tote
$4,100
Ssense
Lauren Manoogian Calabaza Tote
$590
Ssense
Marni Blue Mini Museo Tote
$670
Ssense