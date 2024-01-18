Alpine-Inspired Looks for Après Ski and Beyond

Whether you’re warming up after a day on the mountain or just dreaming about snow in the city, ski-inspired fashion is always in style. The combination of warmth, old-school glamour and indulgent coziness is a wintertime winner. For those gearing up for a trip to Courchevel or Jackson Hole this season, there’s no need to sacrifice style on the slopes: the likes of Balenciaga, Fendi, Moncler and Dior all have ski-specific collections that combine technical performance with contemporary silhouettes and eye-catching colors. As for hot chocolate back at the lodge (or cozy nights at home on the couch), there’s plenty to get excited about, like wool joggers from The Row, Fair Isle knits from Loewe, and a fuzzy trapper cap from Max Mara. Even your accessories can get in on the Alpine-inspired fun: colorful shearling bags from Marni, Bottega Veneta and Celine are guaranteed to keep your look on-theme—and your phone nice and toasty.

