The 2025 Oscars have come and gone, but Ariana Grande just performed the final red carpet magic trick of her Wicked season. Grande’s stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared the star’s third, final, and little-seen Oscars dress: a sheer black Fendi gown designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Grande slipped into a gothic look from Fendi’s fall 2019 couture collection. It was the last collection Lagerfeld designed for Fendi and was presented posthumously after he passed away. Grande’s dress featured see-through webbing across the bodice and a tiered princess skirt. Of course, this wasn’t Grande’s first time wearing Lagerfeld’s designs this awards season—she chose one of the late designer’s ‘80s Chanel dresses to wear to a January 2025 event. But, surely, this specific dress and collection holds a special place in Lagerfeld’s legacy.

@mimicuttrell

The actor’s main fashion statement at the Academy Awards came when she hit the red carpet in a structured Schiaparelli look from the brand’s spring 2025 show. Grande and Cuttrell made slight alterations to the piece, mainly in its sparkle tulle skirt. The dress, paired with De Beers jewels, was so structured that Grande even used it to prop up her phone during the ceremony.

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later on, Grande then changed into a sparkly, Judy Garland-esque number from Schiaparelli for her duet with Cynthia Erivo. A heel detail at the back of the dress nodded to Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism.

It was a whirlwind Oscars for Grande, who received her first-ever nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And with Wicked: For Good on the horizon, surely she’ll be making even more magic next year.