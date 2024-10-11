Ariana Grande’s Polly Pocket Tutu Dress Comes With a London Edge

Ariana Grande already has her next acting role lined up as Glinda in Wicked—but, if she’s looking for a spot in the live-action Polly Pocket movie, her latest mini dress would certainly land her the part. While promoting her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, the singer and actress slipped into a doll-like mini dress straight from the London runways.

Grande picked out look 39 from JW Anderson’s spring 2025 runway show to wear during a teaser with Bowen Yang and Stevie Nicks. Although the chocolate brown dress toned down Grande’s recent embrace of blush pinks, its silhouette certainly continued her penchant for playful silhouettes. The piece kicked off in a simple scoop neck shape before ballooning into a structured, unusual tutu skirt that would make even the most serious of Polly Pocket fanatics jealous.

Anderson presented this specific piece during his eponymous label’s most recent runway show in September. He designed several variations of the Polly Pocket dress in white, black, and multi-tone colorways.

Of course, Anderson is no stranger to sending toy-like silhouettes down the runway. The designer’s spring 2023 Loewe show featured balloon-shaped looks, dresses shaped into cars, and shrunken tops. These creations for his own brand certainly felt like a more wearable version of those designs, something that a star like Grande would be itching to slip into.

Grande has been pushing her Wicked press fashion forward in recent weeks, wearing everything from Anderson’s Loewe to off-the-runway Khaite. In a new interview, she also opened up about her “dream role” and Internet criticism she’s faced in the lead up to the film’s release.

“There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something,” Grande said in response to criticism surrounding her Glinda speaking voice.

“When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed,” she continued, adding “Tale as old as time being a woman in this industry. You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t.”