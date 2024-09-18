The spring 2025 season still has plenty of shows to get to in Milan and Paris but Ariana Grande’s latest outfit just gave fresh off the runway a whole new meaning. Grande showed off a dreamy princess dress on her Instagram today, a piece that just debuted during New York Fashion Week exactly ten days ago. Grande may not be a good witch in real life, but she still has the ability to conjure up some fashion on demand.

Grande’s maxi dress is from the cult New York label Khaite’s spring 2025 collection. The fairy dress featured a slight v-shaped neckline and a dramatic drop waist. Grande paired the floor-length piece with white lace-up heels and dainty pearl and diamond jewelry.

Although designer Catherine Holstein’s eponymous label has been on the industry’s radar for a minute now, its likely Grande and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell picked out this specific dress for its color palette. The piece was designed in a muted pastel pink hue that nodded to Grande’s Wicked character, Glinda.

@arianagrande

Along with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, Grande has been going all in on themed style—and, really, the color pink—since she landed her dream role of Glinda. The pop singer and actress has worn almost exclusively baby pink over the past few months, slipping into everything from bow-trimmed Balenciaga, Maison Margiela couture, and dramatic Giambattista Valli at the 2024 Oscars. From the sheer, whimsical makeup to the pastel colorway, this Khaite look only continues that tradition. Grande also scored a few fashion bonus points considering she’s probably the first person to wear this dress since it debuted on the runway.

During a sit down with Jimmy Fallon earlier this summer, Grande opened up about the “surreal” reception she’s received from Wicked which hits theaters in late fall.

“This is something that Cynthia and I lived every single day. It was ours for so long. It was just every single day for such a long time,” she said. “And to share it with people, and to feel the love that we've received in response has been really overwhelming.”

Grande shared that when she was 10, her mom took her to see Wicked on Broadway with the original cast. Grande later met Kristen Chenoweth (who famously originated the role of Glinda on Broadway) as an adult. She told Fallon that Chenoweth had gifted her a witch’s wand and “magical shower gel” which she recalled, “every single day, dipping a tiny little pinky in, and using a little bit.”