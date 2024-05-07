If “God Is a Woman” then Ariana Grande is going all in on dreamy goddess gowns. After dazzling on the red carpet in a Mother of Pearl Loewe confection designed by co-chair Jonathon Anderson, Grande switched into the evening’s other go-to designer—John Galliano for Maison Margiela—to perform alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Grande kicked off the surprise performance solo while wearing a sheer fairytale dress from Galliano’s instantly classic spring 2024 couture collection for Maison Margiela. The singer and actress’s look featured a see-through bodice portion and a layered, ruffled skirt complete with floral appliqués (certainly a nod to the evening’s “The Garden Of Time” theme). Underneath her floor-length dress, Grande sported a flesh-tone bra, waist-cinching corset—Kim Kardashian also snatched her waist in some Galliano for Margiela lingerie—and a pair of sea-foam green underwear. The Grammy winner styled her watercolor gown, which featured built-in sleeves, with hoof-shaped Louboutin Tabi pumps and nymph-like hair and makeup.

“Had the honor and most special time performing at the Metropolitan Museum in Maison Margiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all John Galliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)” Grande wrote on Instagram, adding “Working on this performance was an experience I will cherish forever.”

@arianagrande

Galliano’s artisanal Margiela collection, which he presented in January, referenced portraits taken by the French-Hungarian photographer Brassaï in the 1920s. Grande’s particular look was shown with a dramatic headpiece, gothic makeup by Pat McGrath, and a detail that imitated the look of pubic hair.

It turned out to be quite the night for Galliano. He designed everything from Zendaya’s mermaid gown—inspired by his time at the house of Dior—as well as Kardashian’s jacquard corset and chainmail skirt. Galliano also dressed Bad Bunny and Gwendoline Christie who both wore statement Margiela looks. Zendaya, who served as one of the evening’s co-hosts, end-capped her Met Gala with a second Galliano look, this one from the designer’s spring 1996 couture collection for Givenchy.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Prior to singing her tunes in front of the Temple of Dendur, Grande took to the red carpet in a custom Loewe number. Her look, designed by Jonathan Anderson, featured a Mother of Pearl corset and an ethereal pleated skirt. With not one, but two goddess gowns for Met Gala Monday, we understand why Grande once crooned that “God Is a Woman.”