Ariana Grande Would Like To Show You That Her Dress Has Pockets

Ariana Grande’s latest themed Wicked outfit doesn’t need a purse—she has some Land of Oz-sized pockets, instead. Today, Grande shared another press moment to her Instagram that consisted of some Elphaba sea-foam green, a sculptural silhouette, and a pair of trending shoes.

The singer and actress donned a crushed velvet stunner that appeared to draw elements from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2024 Loewe collection. The strapless piece was marked by dramatic draped pockets (which Grande made sure to show off) that floated from the waist all the way down to to just below the knee. As she readies for her debut as Glinda, Grande has been sticking to pastel and baby pinks recently. This Loewe dress, however, was designed in a muted pastel green that would her co-star Cynthia Erivo would surely love to place an order for.

Grande accessorized her gown with sheer pumps and a matching hair ribbon. She slipped in and out of a gray overcoat that also featured some impressive structure.

Grande has been taking a real liking to Loewe recently, having worn their designs everywhere this summer from Wimbledon to the Met Gala. It was only a matter of time before she called up Anderson for some themed Wicked fashion.

Prior to this subtle Elphaba moment, Grande has been all about embracing the stylings of Glinda the good witch. During New York Fashion Week, the star used her powers to summon a pink fairy dress that had just debuted on Khaite’s spring 2025 runway. She’s even worn everything from dreamy Margiela couture to bow-wrapped Balenciaga ahead of the film’s anticipated premiere.

Grande recently opened up about the “emotional” time she had playing Glinda which she called her “dream role” as far back as 2011.

“All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia and [director] Jon [Chu] and crying. And [Jon] saying, ‘Welcome to Wicked,’” she recalled. Grande continued, “I will say, it was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I've ever had in my life. I love the project now so much more than I ever did, and I've loved it since I was 10 years old.”