Ariana Grande was wearing considerably more fabric than usual when she took the stage at The Voice’s finale on Tuesday night. The singer opted for a voluminous yellow Valentino Haute Couture dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring/summer 2019 collection to perform her new song, “Just Look Up” with Kid Cudi during the NBC Show.

For the occasion, Grande and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell paired the strapless piece with long black gloves and her hair back up in her signature ponytail. While she initially left her chest bare, the singer later put on a delicate diamond choker from Djula Jewelry before taking the stage.

The look is a departure for Grande, who normal opts for more skin and leg baring pieces, especially considering her smaller frame. The proportions of the Valentino dress, however, were worked out beautifully so as to not drown out the pop star.

Grande’s performance with Cudi comes just a day after their song was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Song for its inclusion in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. The film received six nominations from the BFCAs including Best Picture, Best Comedy, and Best Ensemble, which means another nomination for Grande and Cudi as they are both featured in the movie.