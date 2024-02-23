Ariana Grande may be filling the shoes of Glinda in Wicked, but her latest look is full on Fairy Princess. On Thursday, the pop sensation took to Instagram to share some insight into her latest style leanings for the movie’s press tour—in specific, a floral number by Oscar de la Renta designer Fernando Garcia that looked plucked from the most pristine couture garden. In fact, a dress that might have been perfect for the upcoming “Garden of Time”-themed Met Gala red carpet.

Grande’s mini dress featured dozens of oversized fauna, from poppies to sunflowers, and a strapless silhouette. The look appears to be based off of a similar outfit from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, which Taylor Swift famously happened to wear to the 2021 Grammy Awards. Grande’s version was decidedly shorter than her pop counterpart’s and was designed with large, multi-colored petals and leaves instead of smaller, sheer-lined details.

Being draped in layers of pastel petals is quite the style statement in and of itself (Grande probably smelled amazing, too) so it’s fitting the singer and her stylist Mimi Cuttrell went about the rest of her look in an understated manner. Grande opted to style her new blonde locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and went with a glossy lip and black eyeliner. Her ruby red stilettos meshed perfectly with the color way of her mini dress, too.

@arianagrande

It seems as though Grande is picking up momentum with her Wicked press outfits. Earlier this month, the singer slipped into a Balenciaga confection complete with layers upon layers of bows that she paired with coordinating slipper heels. Wicked doesn’t hit theaters until the fall, which means that there’s still plenty of time for Grande to flex her style muscles. If her pair of pastel gowns are anything to go by, we’re in for quite the treat.

@arianagrande

Grande is also set to release her seventh studio album in March after she dropped the lead single, “yes, and?” earlier this year. Not much is known about the upcoming project other than its title, Eternal Sunshine.

“I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me,” Grande said in January. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”