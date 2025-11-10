Some dresses deserve a major moment, and Ariana Grande gave a piece from Alexander McQueen’s spring 1998 couture show for Givenchy just that over the weekend.

At a premiere event of Wicked: For Good in Paris, Grande and stylist Law Roach sourced the Glinda-worthy Givenchy couture look from Lily et Cie, the celebrity-loved vintage dealer, for the event. Designed in watercolor blue and pink ombre, it featured a corseted bodice with floral embroidery and a long, flowing pleated skirt. Grande complemented the archival piece with a slick-back high bun and dainty diamond jewelry. Although McQueen’s tenure at Givenchy was quite short-lived, his work has become a favorite for the celebrity set recently, including Grande.

@arianagrande

For another Wicked event in Paris, Grande put her twist on vintage Hollywood glamour. She wore a retro spaghetti strap dress from Lilli Diamond, a little-known brand that outfitted starlets in the 1950s and ’60s. Grande styled the black cocktail dress with a roomy opera coat with a contrast fuchsia lining. Just prior, Grande went full Glinda in a hot pink cape dress from Givenchy—though this one was designed by its current creative director, Sarah Burton.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Archival dressing was a go-to move for Grande during the first Wicked press tour last year. She wore a handful of historic gowns, including a butter yellow dress with an empire waist from 1966 by Hubert de Givenchy himself at the 2025 Golden Globes. Just a few weeks later, she attended an Academy Awards dinner in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent look, previously worn by Catherine Deneuve at the 1993 Oscars.

Before the Wicked: For Good press tour kicked off earlier this month, Law teased Grande’s Glinda style, telling the press that “Oh, baby, there’s a mood board.” So far, they’ve certainly delivered on that promise.