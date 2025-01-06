Ariana Grande is following the yellow brick road all the way back to the 1960s archives of Paris. Tonight at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the Wicked actress hit the red carpet in a vintage butter yellow confection from Givenchy.

Grande, who is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category at the Globes tonight, hit the step and repeat in an archival look from Hubert de Givenchy’s spring 1966 couture collection. The floor-length piece featured a delicate embroidered bodice that flowed into a simple column skirt with subtle tiers. A Swarovski choker necklace, white opera gloves, and a demure bow detail at the back rounded everything out.

Grande and her long-time stylist Mimi Cuttrell sourced the piece from the celebrity-favorite vintage dealer Lily et Cie. According to the LA-based store, the piece was not just archival—it had never been worn prior to Grande tonight. “The dress was unworn,” they said in a statement. “It still had the original mode depose seal in place on the dress.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande and Cuttrell went all-in on themed dressing for the Wicked press tour late last year, so it’s no surprise that the actress would continue that streak for the first major red carpet of awards season (it’s also her first Globes nomination, for that matter). For the final Wicked premiere in London, Grande wore a tulle gown in a similar pale yellow hue to this Givenchy number. Though that one was custom Ralph Lauren, not borrowed from the couture archives.

But tonight’s Audrey Hepburn-esque dress (of course, Mr. Givenchy was a go-to designer for the iconic actress through the years) isn’t the first time Grande has dug deep into the couture archives of French fashion recently. At the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration in December, Grande unearthed an ivory Dior gown that was designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959.