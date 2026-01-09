Ariana Grande Whips Up Archival Glinda Magic Ahead of the Golden Globes

Ariana Grande is under the spell of archival fashion. Ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes, the Wicked: For Good star stepped out to the AFI Awards in Beverly Hills today in another vintage look that perfectly channeled Glinda glamour.

Grande’s powder pink lace outfit is an archival Vivienne Westwood number dated to the early 2000s. While it remains unclear how the piece came into Grande’s possession, it surfaced publicly at a Kerry Taylor Auctions sale in December 2024, where it fetched £2,470—a steal, as far as we’re concerned—and was likely sourced by her stylist and resident vintage whisperer, Law Roach. The strapless design centers on a fitted corset bodice, a Westwood signature, worn with a chantilly lace skirt with a draped hem.

Grande allowed her vintage co-ords to shine, pairing them with minimal white heels and pearl earrings.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Though many actors default to pieces from the latest designer collections during awards season (or opt for custom all together), Grande has used her platform to spotlight fashion history. Under the tutelage of Law Roach, the singer and actor has consistently mined the archives, from John Galliano-era Givenchy to 1950s dresses by Gilbert Adrian. Just last Sunday at the Critics Choice Awards, she arrived on the red carpet in a glistening Alberta Ferretti gown that echoed Diahann Carroll’s 1969 Oscars dress.

Grande’s Westwood dress comes a little over 48 hours before she’s due at the Golden Globes, where she is nominated for best supporting actress. In 2025, when she was nominated in the same category, Grande dazzled in a butter yellow confection from Givenchy. Archived to the French maison’s spring 1966 couture collection, the dress had never been worn prior to that night. “It still had the original mode depose seal in place on the dress,” Lily et Cie, the vintage dealer where Grande sourced the look, said.

Based on Grande’s vintage turn this afternoon, surely she has another archival spell ready to cast come Sunday.