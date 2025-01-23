Ariana Grande knew exactly what to wear prior to Oscars nominations morning. She recently called her role as Glinda in Wicked the “greatest gift” of her life, so yesterday she dressed up like an actual present—a very chic one at that—to attend a luncheon with her co-star Cynthia Erivo. Not too long after, the actress would receive perhaps the greatest present of all: her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Grande slipped into a butter yellow Celine number for the London event. The actress’s dress, which she paired with black tights and heels, featured a strapless silhouette that finished just above the knee. The top of Grande’s look was detailed with a ladylike bow that stretched across the bodice.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande has taken a liking to this particular shade of pale yellow throughout her Wicked press tour, wearing everything from a tulle Ralph Lauren dress to that historic Givenchy outfit at last month’s Golden Globe Awards. It’s the “Yellow Brick Road” version of fashion’s butter yellow trend.

Today, Grande fittingly changed into a silver party dress from Chanel following the news of her Oscar nomination. Grande is up in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Monica Barbaro, Felicity Jones, Isabella Rossellini, and Zoe Saldaña.

@mimicuttrell

“Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to The Academy for this unfathomable recognition,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny.”

Grande also shouted out Erivo, who earned her second Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. “I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear Cynthia Erivo. Your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always.”