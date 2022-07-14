Ashley Olsen Makes the Case For the Summer Scarf

Those who look to Ashley Olsen for style inspiration may want to think twice about copying her summer wardrobe. The outfit that she chose for a day of shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on Tuesday was, per usual, impeccable. But unless you’re also impervious to high temperatures, those seeking to channel it are better off waiting until the fall. The 36-year-old designer was covered in black from head to toe, pairing an oversized blazer with extra baggy pants. And as if the sweat that comes with wearing a face mask in the summer weren’t enough, Olsen also wore a long blue scarf. The thong sandals just barely peeking out from the legs of her oversized trousers were the only indicator that it was the middle of July.

There were, however, a few elements of her ensemble suitable for wearing in the humid weeks to come. Along with her footwear (which comes courtesy of The Row, the label Olsen co-designs with her twin Mary-Kate), Olsen accessorized with a pair of aviator sunglasses and an alligator leather version of her go-to: a giant handbag.

Ashley Olsen on her way to her car after shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on July 12, 2022. Courtesy of Backgrid

Unless you’re based in New York, which is set for another week of 90-degree days, you may want to instead look to Mary-Kate for wardrobe inspiration. While she also wore black pants, the designer paired hers with a plain white t-shirt. For her sake, we’re glad she chose to take a break from the twins’ habit of coordinating.

Mary-Kate Olsen on her way to her car after shopping on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on July 12, 2022. Courtesy of Backgrid