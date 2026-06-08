For Aubrey Plaza and boyfriend With Christopher Abbott nominated for his role in Broadway’s hit revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, this year’s Tony Awards was opportune time to make his couples debut with partner Aubrey Plaza. The moment comes just weeks after the pair announced they were expecting their first child. Given the occasion, the pair did so in style—with Plaza also continuing her chic maternity fashion streak.

During the Tonys, Plaza arrived at Radio City Music Hall in a black dress from Chanel’s Coco Beach capsule collection. Her minimalist design featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin white straps, each accented with small metal hardware shaped in the brand’s gleaming “double C” logo. Thin white stripes were printed across the smooth, silky fabric, creating a geometric statement—much like similar styles crafted by Matthieu Blazy for the house’s cruise 2026 and Metiers d’Art 2026 collections.

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Plaza accessorized with equally minimalist pieces. Her look was complete with low-heeled black leather sandals, with a dash of sparkle from a diamond-covered Effy Jewelry ring and pointed hoop earrings. A deep red manicure brought her attire a subtle hint of color, further adding to its classic nature.

Abbott was sharply suited in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, featuring a black velvet tuxedo jacket with grosgrain trim and pleated kid mohair trousers. Smooth black leather Chelsea boots completed his look, which was given a dapper touch from a white oxford satin-weave shirt and black neck tie.

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Together, Plaza and Abbott made a strong case for coordinating couples’ style on the red carpet. With their ensembles’ smooth textures and stark palettes, the pair effortlessly complemented one another without matching too intentionally.

Plaza announced her pregnancy with Abbott earlier this spring. The pair were first romantically seen together at Death of a Salesman’s opening night in April, with the Tony’s marking their first red carpet outing as a couple. Though Abbott did not take home the trophy for his category, Death of a Salesman swept the Tony’s with six wins—including Best Performance by an Acreess in a Featured Role in a Play for Laurie Metcalf, as well as Best Revival of a Play. Additional honors went to The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, among other productions.