For those who seek it, fashion right now is full of adventure in the form of surprising detailing, maximalist flourishes, and a dose of surreality. So why stop at wearing a simple floral print when your garment can take on the actual shape of a flower? Now, that might actually be groundbreaking.

Faux flowers and rosettes have been everywhere this summer—from the busts of Met Gala gowns to the bottom of Loewe’s signature high heels. Now, the rosette trend has even emerged as one of the hottest looks in swimwear. Just ask pop star Ava Max.

Fresh off her appearance on the star-studded Barbie soundtrack and deep in the midst of the European leg of her first headlining tour (fittingly titled “On Tour (Finally)”), Max took some time to relax in Cannes and bask in the sun of the French Riviera at the Carlton Cannes. She opted for a Magda Butrym bikini in a fiery red fabric punctuated by a print of pink rose buds. The headline feature, of course, was the top’s major rosette detailing. Later, Max covered up to lounge on her hotel room balcony with a pair of white linen beach pants and a Chanel belt bag in tan. What else would one want to wear in Cannes in the middle of summer?

A few days later, Max found herself a country over in Italy, this time in another swimsuit interpolation of a major current trend—the cutout and mesh style that’s taken over so many red carpets. While Max’s suit provided full coverage, the basketweave detailing gave a peekaboo illusion. We’re not sure if Max left her hair straightener in France, but for the second leg of her trip, the Diamonds & Dancefloors star left her hair wavy.

Whatever the case, she did still manage to find some time to pose with a bit of fruit.

Max has been concentrating on providing a steady stream of dance floor bops since her breakthrough single “Sweet (But Psycho)” was released in 2018—and the fashion world has taken notice. She attended her first Met Gala in May, wearing a breathtaking bridal-inspired look by Christian Siriano, then stunned in a blue two-piece set from Monot at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles. Perhaps we should expect a turn to European designers soon. “I finally understand the Italian lifestyle now,” she captioned one of her posts. “I think I’ll move here.”