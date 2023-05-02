The
Chanel bride, alongside the image of Karl Lagerfeld hand-in-hand with one of his many muses to close out the fashion house’s runway show is ubiquitous in fashion. So it should have come as a surprise to no one that so many celebrities would choose to honor his legacy in a wedding-worthy look of their own.
While plenty of stars honored the legendary creative director in pearls, fingerless gloves, sunglasses and yes, even catsuits, a long list of attendees went full bride for the occassion. Co-chairs Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz donned ‘90s looks, while others put their own spin on the instantly recognizable tenet of Lagerfeld’s tenure.
There were veils, there were trains, there were (so many capes) and yes, there was plenty of tweed to go around.
Below, a look at the best bridal moments from the Met Gala.
Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images
Co-chair Dua Lipa wore a tweed bridal gown from the Fall/Winter 1992 Haute Couture collection first worn by Chanel muse Claudia Schiffer.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cruz, veil and all, went full bridal in a look inspired by Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1988 collection.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Worth the wait, Rihanna opted for a white, Valentino gown with a massive, Chanel-esque camellia cape on top.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Recently divorced Gisele had a solo bridal moment in a silk gown and feathered cape from Chanel’s Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alia Bhatt made a splash in her first Met Gala appearance in a dramatic gown by Prabal Gurung covered in pearl embellishments.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Alton Mason wins our vote for best dressed bride in floral applique stockings and a long veil.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hear us out: Bad Bunny’s Jacquemus suit sleeves alone would make for an epic bridal moment.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman dipped into the archives for a blush, bridal dress she herself wore in a Chanel ad 20 years ago.
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images
If bridal mermaidcore were a thing, Halle Bailey would be nailing it in this Gucci look.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This Christian Siriano look on Ava Max is all of the sweet, none of the psycho.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hathaway worked this tweed, white Versace gown with gold, safety pin detailing.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fanning’s bridal look by Vivienne Westwood was inspired by a photoshoot she did with Lagerfeld when she was just 13.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling’s sparkly Simkhai gown, adorned with flowers, was pure elegance.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr’s jewel embroidered Dior ensemble was totally on theme and totally bridal.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
For the edgy bride in all of us, There’s Florence Pugh in Valentino gown with a massive headpiece.. and buzzcut.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
This custom Schiaparelli gown, made for Kim with over 50,000 freshwater pearls, would provide a statement-making bridal moment.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Not every bridal moment constitutes a gown. Just take Kristen Stewart’s menswear-inspired look from the Chanel resort collection.