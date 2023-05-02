The Chanel bride, alongside the image of Karl Lagerfeld hand-in-hand with one of his many muses to close out the fashion house’s runway show is ubiquitous in fashion. So it should have come as a surprise to no one that so many celebrities would choose to honor his legacy in a wedding-worthy look of their own.

While plenty of stars honored the legendary creative director in pearls, fingerless gloves, sunglasses and yes, even catsuits, a long list of attendees went full bride for the occassion. Co-chairs Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz donned ‘90s looks, while others put their own spin on the instantly recognizable tenet of Lagerfeld’s tenure.

There were veils, there were trains, there were (so many capes) and yes, there was plenty of tweed to go around.

Below, a look at the best bridal moments from the Met Gala.

Dua Lipa Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images Co-chair Dua Lipa wore a tweed bridal gown from the Fall/Winter 1992 Haute Couture collection first worn by Chanel muse Claudia Schiffer.

Penelope Cruz Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz, veil and all, went full bridal in a look inspired by Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1988 collection.

Rihanna Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Worth the wait, Rihanna opted for a white, Valentino gown with a massive, Chanel-esque camellia cape on top.

Gisele Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Recently divorced Gisele had a solo bridal moment in a silk gown and feathered cape from Chanel’s Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection.

Alia Bhatt Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alia Bhatt made a splash in her first Met Gala appearance in a dramatic gown by Prabal Gurung covered in pearl embellishments.

Alton Mason Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alton Mason wins our vote for best dressed bride in floral applique stockings and a long veil.

Bad Bunny Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hear us out: Bad Bunny’s Jacquemus suit sleeves alone would make for an epic bridal moment.

Nicole Kidman Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Nicole Kidman dipped into the archives for a blush, bridal dress she herself wore in a Chanel ad 20 years ago.

Halle Bailey John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images If bridal mermaidcore were a thing, Halle Bailey would be nailing it in this Gucci look.

Ava Max Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Christian Siriano look on Ava Max is all of the sweet, none of the psycho.

Anne Hathaway Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway worked this tweed, white Versace gown with gold, safety pin detailing.

Elle Fanning Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fanning’s bridal look by Vivienne Westwood was inspired by a photoshoot she did with Lagerfeld when she was just 13.

Mindy Kaling Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mindy Kaling’s sparkly Simkhai gown, adorned with flowers, was pure elegance.

Miranda Kerr Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Miranda Kerr’s jewel embroidered Dior ensemble was totally on theme and totally bridal.

Florence Pugh ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images For the edgy bride in all of us, There’s Florence Pugh in Valentino gown with a massive headpiece.. and buzzcut.

Kim Kardashian Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images This custom Schiaparelli gown, made for Kim with over 50,000 freshwater pearls, would provide a statement-making bridal moment.