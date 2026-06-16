It seems nobody can resist an occasional show-stopping sheer gown moment, including Ayo Edebiri. Last night, the actor celebrated The Bear’s fifth season premiere in a sleek, glamorous new take on the barely-there trend, complete with plenty of intricate details.

For the occasion—fittingly named the “Final Family Meal”—Edebiri arrived in a pale blue Chanel slip dress. Designed by Matthieu Blazy, her custom piece featured a spaghetti-strapped bodice and calf-length hemline, each crafted in sheer, swirling floral lace. The style included gleaming sequins embroidered across its top, as well as a fully sequined skirt for added sparkle.

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The daring piece’s boldest element came from its back, which was adorned with two tufts of light blue feathers. The frothy, camellia-shaped accents were placed at the same angle as angel’s wings, creating a heavenly detail that was both sweet and elegantly dramatic. Edebiri’s cool-toned ensemble was complete with metallic silver slingback sandals and silver floral stud earrings set with luminescent stones, allowing the dress’s elaborate detailing to take center stage.

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With its transparent textures and lingerie-style silhouette, Edebiri’s look showed a new approach to “naked dressing” that hasn’t been seen before. The piece’s intricate details and tonal hue brought a glamorous touch to the dynamic trend, which utilizes see-through, lace, and mesh fabrics to highlight the wearer’s figure as an empowering statement. Given how “naked dressing” outings frequently lean on sheer, draped fabric in black, blush, or pale nude tones, Edebiri’s ensemble proved a refreshing and modern take on the look that was both bold and artisanal.

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Edebiri’s look also continued the rise of feathered florals that have become a new Chanel motif under Blazy. After first appearing in the French label’s metiers d’Art collection, the design later expanded in more colors and silhouettes in its spring 2026 couture and fall 2026 runway shows. The latter notably included a daring black dress accented by a feathered black camellia, worn weeks later by Nicole Kidman at Chanel’s resort 2026 show in Biarritz. It’s one of numerous new details that Edebiri, herself a Chanel house ambassador alongside Kidman, A$AP Rocky, and more, has tried in recent months—and as The Bear’s final press tour continues, there’s certainly more stylish statements in her future.