Ayo Edebiri’s Chanel Dress Is a Silk Explosion

If there’s one constant in Ayo Edebiri’s fashion evolution, it’s that she’ll always take the opportunity to deliver an unexpected statement. To celebrate her first leading role in Proof on Broadway, the actress gamely wore one of the most complex looks from Chanel’s spring 2026 haute couture collection—and did so in soaring style.

For Proof’s opening night at the Booth Theatre in New York City—the play’s first revival, which also stars Don Cheadle—Edebiri stepped out in a feathered dress from creative director Matthieu Blazy’s couture debut. Her sleeveless piece featured a sheer gray silk base that had a gleaming silver chain woven along its hemline. Bursts of color shone through layers of silk in white, yellow, black, gray, red, and blue.

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The artisanal dress’s textures particularly gave Edebiri’s look added depth. Through gathering, pleating, and delicately frayed edges, the piece’s silk layers artfully mimicked the feathers and swirling movements of bird wings. Aligned with Blazy’s collection’s themes of growth and renewal, the style was a fitting piece for Edebiri as she similarly takes flight onstage this summer, expanding and enhancing her skills as a performer.

Of course, the expert hand of star stylist Danielle Goldberg also played a key role in Edebiri’s Broadway debut look. A simple pair of asymmetric black satin sandals provided a classic complement to the star’s statement dress, allowing its rich colors and textures to take center stage.

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Edebiri’s ensemble for Proof’s opening night continues her winning streak of recent Chanel looks, from ladylike tweed to sporty black-and-white. It’s particularly fitting, as she’s one of Blazy’s latest brand ambassadors—a crew that also includes Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, and Lily-Rose Depp, all of whom starred together in the French label’s new eyewear campaign. Edebiri’s look also continues her loyalty to bright red, a hue she’s worn in outfits while walking her dog, on the gala circuit, and at her own film premieres—plus, who could forget her standout Prada dress after her 2024 Golden Globes win? The color symbolizes high energy and passion, which clearly aligns with the actress’ acting dedication across her varied roles in The Bear, Bottoms, After the Hunt, and Opus, and more over the years.

As Edebiri’s career continues to flourish, Broadway is the latest (and newest) feather in her cap. With projects including the drama film Clarissa and Apple TV series Prodigies in the works, she’s staying in the fast lane—and delivering eye-catching looks—until further notice.