In Matthieu Blazy’s new class of Chanel ambassadors, nobody’s having more fun than Ayo Edebiri. This year, the actress has frequently worn the French house’s most experimental new designs—a streak that continued with an eclectic mix of pieces last night. On Tuesday, Edebiri appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in Blazy’s viral collaboration with luxury French shirtmaker Charvet—complete with a special, unexpected reference.

While stepping onstage, Edebiri wore sheer black tights beneath an oversized white collared shirt, which was first seen on Chanel’s spring 2026 runway. But this wasn’t your average button-down, with small pearls placed on its cuff and collars, an embroidered “Chanel” patch, and woven chain hem lining for a smooth silhouette. However, the secretly intricate piece wasn’t only a chic shirt—it also referenced the late Broadway diva Elaine Stritch, who often wore oversized button-downs and with just tights for her signature “no pants” look.

Appropriate, considering Edebiri was promoting her starring role in Proof, which marks her own Broadway debut.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Stritch’s dynamic style, frequently worn during her onstage comedy sets over the decades, would become a staple for the actress in her later years. That pairing was seen as a display of her free-spirited nature, pluck, and independence “She appreciated her own long legs and she decided to show them off and you don’t realize how far ahead of the time she was,” Liz Smith told The Cut of Stritch in 2019. “Now it means nothing. But she shocked everybody. And she really made it work.”

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edebiri’s Stritch-esque attire channeled her same humor and wit, bringing a new silhouette to shirtdresses in the process. Aside from the Bottoms star, Nicole Kidman has also worn the Chanel and Charvet shirt, which she paired with jeans for Blazy’s debut show. Edebiri’s take showed a familiar way to approach the piece with a nod to the legendary Stritch, who became beloved for her turns on television and Broadway.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

But the flair didn’t end there. Edebiri’s shirt earned a dramatic edge from a shaggy, bright red faux fur jacket, which she wore shrugged off her shoulders. Hailing from Chanel’s subway-set Metiers d’Art collection, the style added a vibrant burst of Big Apple-worthy color to the actress’s attire, ensuring it was both eclectic and bold—in fact, as far from basic as a white button-down could be. Stritch would have surely approved.

For a formal touch, stylist Danielle Goldberg finished Edebiri’s look with a set of glossy black patent leather pumps. Complete with its signature pointed toes and stilettos, the shoe continued its ongoing rise in 2026—having been embraced by Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Anne Hathaway, and more stars on and off the red carpet this spring. Like the shirt and tights, heels were a frequent finishing touch for Stritch as well, completing Edebiri’s reverent reference to the star.

The moment marked Edebiri’s latest outing in Chanel, having worn styles from matching leather to multicolored feathers in 2026. After Blazy’s beachy cruise show this week, there’s even more dynamic options for her to try—and, perhaps, channel more icons in the future. Here’s hoping his supersized beach tote or sole-less sandals make the cut.