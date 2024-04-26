As one of music’s most influential artists, it’s no surprise that Bad Bunny’s red carpet style has almost as much of an impact as his chart-topping hits. The Puerto Rican rapper, whose album Un Verano Sin Ti made history at the 2023 Grammys as the first Spanish-language album nominated in the “Album of the Year” category, is always one to push the boundaries of fashion. Especially when it comes to the traditionally bland subject of menswear.

Bunny isn’t afraid to take risks stylistically whether that means exposing his back on the Met steps, slipping on some acrylic nails, or donning some sort of expertly coiffed hair. The rapper has championed Latinx designers like Willy Chavarria, independent labels like Jacquemus, and even top brands like Burberry and Gucci. But what remains constant throughout his personal style is a sense of unpredictability. The rapper is just as likely to show up somewhere in a bespoke tailored suit as he is a ’90s-style dress complete with major power shoulders—and that what makes him so exciting to watch. Now, as he gears up to co-chair this year’s Met Gala, look back at all of Bad Bunny’s best red carpet moments, here.

2024: Academy Awards Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After presenting The Zone Of Interest director Jonathan Glazer with the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, Bunny looked dapper backstage at the 2024 Academy Awards in a chic black suit.

2023: Gucci Show Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before he took his place next to his on-again, off-again fling Kendall Jenner on the front row, Bunny posed at Gucci’s Milan runway show in a relaxed button down, jeans, and the brand’s signature “Jackie” bag.

2023: Billboard Latin Music Award Telemundo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images A moment in all-white, complete with some black accents, at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

2023: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper slipped into a dramatic Jacquemus look for the 2023 Met Gala that featured a double-breasted suit jacket designed with a completely-open back.

2023: Grammy Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To accept the award for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Bunny kept it casual and cool in a black suit and a backwards baseball hat.

2022: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bunny made a splash during his debut Met Gala. He wore an avant-garde look from New York label Luar that he paired with some equally avant-garde hair and accessories.

2022: MTV Video Music Awards Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In khaki overalls, a baggy tee, and some bug-eye shades, Bunny epitomized cool at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

2022: Bullet Train Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Men in Black moment during the 2022 premiere of Bullet Train.

2021: American Music Awards ABC/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Bunny left behind his usual red tailoring in favor of a pastel puffer jacket and parachute pants at the 2021 AMAs.

2021: Billboard Music Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Some “ugly” pointed-toe Converse shoes, Gucci shades, and a studded jacket at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

2021: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For his debut appearance at the Grammy Awards, Bunny sported an off-the-runway Burberry look that he paired with a sunflower and tinted glasses.

2020: Billboard Music Awards Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Puerto Rican star won big at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards while wearing a gold-trimmed suit jacket and dress pants.

2019: Latin Grammy Awards Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In velvet and shield sunglasses, Bunny started to find his red carpet stride in 2019.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Long before COVID, Bunny was ahead of the curve in a black suit and a matching mask during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

2019: Billboard Latin Music Awards David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Armed with neon green hair and an equally as stylish crew, Bunny made a statement for the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a pastel suit and white sneakers.

2018: American Music Awards Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Always keep that third eye open. On the red carpet of the 2018 AMAs, the Puerto Rican star went with pattern clashing down below and some psychic accessories up top.

2018: Latin Grammy Awards Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another twist on the classic men’s suit for the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards.

2018: Billboard Latin Music Awards Sam Wasson/FilmMagic/Getty Images During the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bunny provided some insight into his future days as a Gucci ambassador with this very Dapper Dan-esque paisley suit.

2018: Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rapper went with an avant-garde plaid set and white tennis sneakers for Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina in Miami, Florida.

2017: Latin American Music Awards Telemundo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images During his earlier days on the red carpet, Bunny gravitated towards patterned tailoring like this floral suit he wore to the 2017 Latin American Music Awards.

2017: Billboard Latin Music Awards Aaron Davidson/WireImage/Getty Images There was a lot going on with Bunny’s outfit for the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Namely, studded and animal print-trimmed denim, suede boots, a bandana, and some retro sunglasses.