The dress code for the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere last night was more country club casual, but Bad Bunny threw in a bit of the ballet studio, too. Attending the premiere of Adam Sandler’s new project, Bunny proved that the boys can get in on the ballerina flat trend, too, all while rocking formal short shorts in the process.

Bunny, who plays a caddy in the film, hit the New York red carpet in a double-breasted suit coat from Valentino’s pre-fall 2025 collection. But instead of tailored trousers, the Puerto Rican rapper went with the heatwave-appropriate choice of thigh-length shorts. His trunks, also from Valentino, featured a graphic monogram in white and black. Despite Bunny’s embrace of pattern clashing, our eye immediately went to his unexpected, but much appreciated, slippers.

The star turned to Dries Van Noten for his footwear needs, wearing a pair of the brand’s ballet-style flats in black leather. For an even more of-the-moment touch, Bunny opted for calf-length socks—a perennial summer styling trick that’s been a hit among the celebrity set yet again this season.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bunny finished his look off with his signature chic. He wore tinted aviator glasses, an unbuttoned dress shirt with gold chains, and a baseball cap with the words “I was on stage last night” strewn across the brim.

Bunny’s flats spoke to a larger movement in menswear this year: from Pedro Pascal to Colman Domingo, guys are more willing to subvert some traditionally feminine aesthetics into their red carpet fits. It’s a rule-breaking spirit the rapper has carried throughout his career on the red carpet, whether it be those infamous Tabis during Met Gala Monday in 2024 or the backless Jacquemus suit he wore to the ball the year prior.

And given his love of the coquettish flats (his Adidas ballerina shoes are a hit among the fashion crowd), it was only a matter of time before he brought the silhouette to the step and repeat.