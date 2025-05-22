'90s Sneakers and Tube Socks Are Back, and Not Just For The Gym

This spring, the “wrong shoe” theory has never been so right. Fashion stars, from Bella Hadid to Irina Shayk, are embracing a simple styling trick that’ll have you rustling around in your gym drawer: white tube socks and simple, non-nonsense athletic sneakers. The kind of pairing that instantly reminds you of a time when aerobics class was king of fitness, and phrases like “SoulCycle” and “Barry’s Bootcamp” meant nothing. Like many modern trends, it has roots in the past, including a very stylish Royal connection to none other than Princess Diana.

You might be thinking, “Really, that’s a trend?” People have been wearing slouchy white socks and utilitarian sneakers as long as gym class has been a thing. But that’s the point. Stars are styling the pairing for occasions that don’t involve a locker room. Take Bella Hadid, out promoting her fragrance line in London in early May, for example.

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

The model traded her cowboy boots for a pair of Nike’s cult Air Max 95 trainers in a stark white color way with navy detailing. Scrunched-up white socks added to the sporty look. But it was Hadid’s ready-to-wear choices—a ruffled polka dot skirt worn with a jean jacket and a croc-embossed Saint Laurent tote—meant business, not fitness.

If you’ll remember, the late Princess of Wales was notorious for slipping on a chunky shoe, some nylon shorts, a vintage tee, and calling it a day. In 2025, celebrities are erring on the dressier side when it comes to wearing tube socks and running shoes. Some, like Irina Shayk, are even going as far as pairing sneakers with cocktail attire.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

While in Cannes this month, the Russian model wore a butter yellow Self-Portrait dress with an exposed bra detail. On her feet? A pair of Nike Zoom Vomero 5s.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images

Really, there’s something very practical about the way celebrities are wearing their sneakers this spring. An outfit combining say, white Coach sneakers and a suede coat dress, can easily transition to and from a variety of settings, both formal and more casual. It’s a sportier twist on the white socks trend (worn with kitten heels, penny loafers, and the like) that dominated these past few summers.

As for how to style the trend in 2025? Do like Hadid and pair your favorite Dad shoes with a patterned silk skirt, or even a bright slip dress à la Shayk. For a more ’80s flair, take the Princess Diana route that includes biker shorts and a baggy sweatshirt.

