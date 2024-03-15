ADD TO CART

Barn Jackets Have Flown the Coop

Shop our top picks for the rugged country staple that has become a fashion world favorite.

by Christina Holevas
Mariacarla Boscono wears a Prada jacket and shorts. Photographed by Karim Sadli, styled by Brian Molloy.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It was only a matter of time before the barn jacket re-entered the fashion mainstream. As the trend cycle churns, designers flex their propensity for making the old feel new again and the stuffy feel cutting-edge. Amid the comeback of old-school, preppy staples and the continuous lean towards quiet luxury, the barn jacket feels like a step in the same direction. The workwear-inspired style has quickly become a staple item for the fashion set, and as is often the case when it comes to trends, we can trace its origins back to Miuccia Prada. Prada’s Fall 2024 collection featured barn jackets with sheer skirts, shiny fringe, and lady-like pumps — drool-worthy combinations that shot the piece to the top of our shopping lists. Bottega Veneta, Fendi, and even Maison Margiela have shown barn jackets in recent collections as well. The style has a history rooted in, well, barns: Their many pockets and rugged, often waterproof materials make them a practical staple for life and work in the country. But they fled the pasture long ago. Over the decades, barn jackets have been seen on everyone from the British royals to Bella Hadid. For city slickers, the barn jacket is actually a practical and stylish choice for the transitional spring weather ahead — easy to style with jeans and a t-shirt or to offset a more feminine skirt. Scroll through for some of our favorite fashionable takes on the trend.

Frontier Jacket
$225
Alex Mill
Oversized Leather-Trimmed Cotton Barn Jacket
$1,420
Toteme
Wivi Jacket
$900
By Malene Birger
Grey Canvas Jacket
$4,900
Prada
Adirondack Barn Coat
$129
L.L. Bean
Quilted Thermoregulated Barn Jacket
$1,350
Burberry
Woodhall cotton corduroy-trimmed quilted padded recycled shell jacket
$325
Barbour
Fleur suede-trimmed coated-canvas jacket
$920
Fortella
Frank Jacket
$2,790
The Row
The Barn Jacket
$178
Everlane
Waxed four-stitch field jacket
$1,174
$2,345
Maison Margiela
Heritage Barn Jacket
$99.50
$198
J.Crew
Cotton corduroy-trimmed checked wool-blend padded jacket
$2,350
Loewe
Blair Brown Waxed Cotton Field Jacket
$750
Mackintosh
Coated Cotton Jacket
$2,900
Bottega Veneta
Two-tone quilted ripstop jacket
$325
Ganni
3 in 1 Jacket
$414
$810
One of These Days x Woolrich
Lianne Military Jacket
$830
Nili Lotan
Waxed Cotton Car Coat
$210
$300
Alpha Industries
Tent Jacket
$650
Belstaff