Barn Jackets Have Flown the Coop

It was only a matter of time before the barn jacket re-entered the fashion mainstream. As the trend cycle churns, designers flex their propensity for making the old feel new again and the stuffy feel cutting-edge. Amid the comeback of old-school, preppy staples and the continuous lean towards quiet luxury, the barn jacket feels like a step in the same direction. The workwear-inspired style has quickly become a staple item for the fashion set, and as is often the case when it comes to trends, we can trace its origins back to Miuccia Prada. Prada’s Fall 2024 collection featured barn jackets with sheer skirts, shiny fringe, and lady-like pumps — drool-worthy combinations that shot the piece to the top of our shopping lists. Bottega Veneta, Fendi, and even Maison Margiela have shown barn jackets in recent collections as well. The style has a history rooted in, well, barns: Their many pockets and rugged, often waterproof materials make them a practical staple for life and work in the country. But they fled the pasture long ago. Over the decades, barn jackets have been seen on everyone from the British royals to Bella Hadid. For city slickers, the barn jacket is actually a practical and stylish choice for the transitional spring weather ahead — easy to style with jeans and a t-shirt or to offset a more feminine skirt. Scroll through for some of our favorite fashionable takes on the trend.